Savannah Hanson: Radical self acceptance

“I am not looking to escape my darkness, I am learning to love myself there.”

— Rune Lazuli

Given that I am a licensed psychotherapist with decades of training and experience, to let go of the idea of needing to fix or change ourselves is no small thing. It has taken 21 months on a leadership platform — which has a guiding principle that we are not there to fix or change anyone, including ourselves, rather to stay present and relational with what is — before this began to truly sink in.

How can I possibly suggest we not try to fix ourselves given how traumatized and uneasy so many are now? This is so hard to convey in words yet what I have witnessed repeatedly is that by fully allowing what is, organically things begin to evolve and transfigure. Yet if we focus constantly on what is wrong with us, we can loop endlessly.

I heard Sebastian Blaksley, author of “Choose Only Love,” speak about this recently. When a man asked in an interview how to get closer to God through some practice, Sebastian answered that our simple desire and intent indicates we are already connected with source, unified with God. We truly need to do nothing. In fact the focus on seeking actually can block finding, knowing as gnosis that we are already that.

What happens when we encounter a shadow — a trait that causes difficulty — and rather than trying to fix it, we love it, we embrace it, offering shelter and comfort? While so many spiritual teachers and sayings point us in this direction, it can feel like mission impossible, especially as there is so much in the world today that would like to keep us focused on fear and separation. Love what is, the power of now, the information has been available for so long yet how to take it into our hearts?

Then there is the element of trauma. I heard a TED talk recently about brain health and how criminals and those dealing with mental illness will have different areas of the brain that are damaged. So this is not to say don’t take medicine or go to a doctor or find ways to move through trauma. Is it possible to take steps without seeing ourselves as broken or defective?

I heard a lovely take on the famous St. George and the dragon motif. In the classic story, St. George kills the dragon. In what was said to be an earlier version, I heard from Sir Mark Rylance, St. George goes to the cave where the dragon is sleeping and sings to him. The vibrations go out into the cave and the dragon comes out. St. George lowers his spear and the dragon starts to come up the shaking spear. The dragon has four bodies who can walk on the earth, swim in the water, fly in the air and breathe fire. It sheds those four bodies as it comes up the spear which represents our physical, psychological, spiritual and divine nature. At the top, the dragon is the maiden, and St. George and the maiden ride back to society, now as a man connected to his soul. It suggests that only by going into the darkness do we recover our true nature.

Because of how wounded we are as a species many will use spirituality to love and light their way through trauma, using spiritual truths about not being a body, it all being an illusion to disassociate, inadvertently staying frozen. These times require that now we embody as the divine human in form. To do this dance is no small thing, to find the balance point in all this paradox, to be willing to come back down to earth and to live as love in form.

Many will use meditation or other practices to stay disembodied. To pass through all the gateways of the shadows that obscure our inherent Divinity is no small thing and requires, from my point of view, tremendous courage and fortitude. Yet the almost continuous extreme solar activity is supporting us in doing just that, facing the inner darkness with grace and support from our ancestors and guides, finding other support when needed. It seems many of us carry complex trauma which may require being held to move through including possibly professional support. Increasingly, I am witnessing groups coming together to create a field of energy to hold as we transmute the shadows. The possibility of a golden new age beckons us to continue the passageway through the darkness. Greater self acceptance and appreciation leads to more heart coherence with corresponding improvements in health. If we can love and bring tenderhearted compassion to the most seemingly vile aspects of our inner world, we will ultimately find our way home.

“In these moments, learn to hold space of the feelings, accept what is being presented and allow the energy to move through you without digressing, distraction or dismissal. Each moment that passes is one step further into balance until equilibrium is resumed. Harmony is the result of your personal achievements in this area.”

— Paul Dobree-Carey

