Savannah Hanson: I need do nothing

“You will get to the point in your growth where you understand that if you protect yourself, you will never be free … The prerequisite to true freedom is to decide that you do not want to suffer anymore … the root problem is that you don’t feel whole and complete within yourself … Your reward (for doing the inner work) is a permanently open heart.”

— “The Untethered Soul,” Michael Singer

In case anybody is interested, this about sums up the journey that has taken this one to incredible joy, freedom, liberation and most of all, an ever increasing sense of unity. Actually very simple, not easy. Comes with immense gratitude. The character Savannah is actually to the point where she is truly grateful (as of a few days ago) to be deeply triggered as this has been a red flag showing her exactly where she was still stuck in e-goo.

If you are paying attention, you will notice this entire waking-up process is full of paradox. What works at one stage is the anthesis of what works at another time or for another person. Each person must create their own pathless path.

Many will be feeling the acceleration. Resistance tends to not go well. Accidents, illness, conflicts will show us exactly where we are still spinning in ego. Are we willing to embrace the pain that will inevitably accompany the letting go? Or would we prefer to spin endlessly in a room with no exit? The only way out is through. We must stop placing unwanted energies on a shelf, like a museum piece, hoping if we can ignore them they will simply go away. Sorry, never works, they just accumulate more stuck energy until it can become infinitely more complex.

The way out is so simple many will miss the significance, the importance of this route to freedom. “The Untethered Soul” by Michael Singer is one of the simplest and most complete guide books to one path home, detailing many of the steps this one has taken to access a joy and unity previously unimaginable, the necessity of feeling everything that arises.

Revelations are an integral part of the new. We no longer need to learn through duality, through suffering. Once we accept we are the accomplished, that we already embody Christ Consciousness, all we need to access wisdom and fulfill our unique purposes will be revealed. Two huge revelations where gifted to this one this week. All gifted through extraordinary grace as the universe lines up to ensure our maximal growth once we completely surrender to the process.

The first revelation shook me to the core. A health challenge had me scrambling for a way to make sense of what was unfolding. Several gave me suggestions such as you need to face your fear, you need to slow down, you need to accept the truth, and so on. I finally had enough! I saw that as a good Catholic girl (as a child) I had believed I needed to earn God’s love or be thrown to the hell fires of eternal damnation. I saw that I had placed incredible pressure on myself to get free. Underneath was a hidden guilt saying something like this. “You’re not doing enough, you need to clear more, you are still afraid over here, what’s the matter with you?”

From one moment to the next I was simply unwilling to put any more pressure on myself. This body was simply beginning to malfunction with that level of internal pressure showing up as literally high blood pressure. And exquisite release unfolded. What was revealed was that all the spiritual shenanigans were simply necessary to get this one to the point of actually seeing she need do nothing. Everything she has done was simply to see that she already is divine and completely innocent, has never not been and everything was simply to get her to remember and had not actually moved her at all. I need do nothing, straight out of spiritual texts. Sweet relief.

Just two days later the next revelation unfolded. I have placed tremendous pressure on myself for decades trying to free myself of specialness and entanglement, the ego’s chief weapon to keep us caught. Something my soul partner said literally blew this mind wide open. I saw that all my attempts at specialness were simply because I had been seeking unity in all the wrong places. This lead to a release of profound magnitude as the weight of unacknowledged, unconscious guilt lifted off. This simultaneously seemed to released the last remnants of entanglement. The next day I felt more myself, connected to authenticity, to joy, to unity in a way I had never experienced. It is glorious. I trust the revelations will continue to unfold.

I want to end with a huge shout out to my new coffee soul family who welcomed me with such kindness and acceptance. You are each the answer to a fervent prayer. I bow.

For information on private sessions, or to join the new online group Wild Hearts: Co-creating the Joy of Being, contact Savannah Hanson, M.A., MFT #40422 at (530) 575-5052 or RisingasLove@gmail.com.