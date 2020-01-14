Savannah Hanson: Give all to love

“When you have learned how to decide with God, all decisions become as easy and as right as breathing. 2 There is no effort, and you will be led as gently as if you were being carried down a quiet path in summer. 3 Only your own volition seems to make deciding hard. 4 The Holy Spirit will not delay in answering your every question what to do. 5 He knows. 6 And He will tell you, and then do it for you. 7 You who are tired will find this is more restful than sleep.”

— “A Course in Miracles,” T-14.IV.6

The path of separation is no longer sustainable. Many will be feeling this with heighten emotional outbursts, broken sleep and FLU or Frequency Light Upgrades. The good news is that many are now turning within and are willing to take responsibility to choose another way. The best news is there is a new beginning, a new frequency of love landing energetically on the planet.

This way currently requires us to join or allow, feel all that arises as sensations in the body when rage, grief, despair, depression, anxiety, hopelessness arise. This simple — yet often not easy — practice allows us to reclaim inner spaciousness that then gently guides us back to the full remembrance of our own wholeness. The practice is deceptively simple so that many will not give it credence. Yet having worked with numerous clients and students, and used this path myself for over 15 years, I assure you it is the royal road to freedom.

Now this allowance can be gentle. We can do it kicking and screaming or we can turn it over. In others words, we can do it ourselves using willpower and determination, which is a very masculine approach that has dominated the planet for thousands of years. Yet the divine feminine is on the rise and asks us to gently offer it up. With open hands, we can extend our seeming challenges to love itself, to our true self, for that is what we are.

We ask that we receive clarity, that we have the courage to allow the energetic pass thorough. When we offer up our problems, often the challenge is greatly diminished. With the more forceful approach, it may previously have taken strong energy to connect to painful conditioning, limitations, emotions. Doubt arises when we choose with ego, yet life unfolds effortlessly when we allow self to take the lead. When we give all to love, ultimately we find ourselves being carried by ever more supportive circumstances, synchronicities and serendipity. When we offer our very being to love, we slowly or quickly move into the new earth or happy dream where life is more joyful, peaceful and easy instead of all the previous years of conflict and pain.

One of my favorite books is “Outrageous Openness” by Tosha Silver. This book is a beautiful example of what I am writing about. I too have had numerous miracles occur since I have devoted myself to this way of being, including discovering a very large sum of money just when I needed it, to having several extremely powerful and wise men offering me infinite support in this journey home to love. The shifts in my life from just a few years ago are truly phenomenal as one after another of my most cherished desires comes to fruition, ironically after I was wiling to surrender all of them. To join with primitive and primal emotions and sensations that may arise may initially require support or professional help. Let self love carry you to assistance if needed.

Another way to access the truth of our nature is to extend love to others. This is one of the quickest ways to witness the love that we are. All members of my Wild Hearts group are having extraordinary experiences. Wendy was able to break years of reticence to offer a sweet hug to a young lifeguard and is changing the national character of Canada with all her love offerings. Suzie has brought peace and harmony to previously tricky family dynamics, Kim flits through town as a ray of bright light and joy. At one point, David decided to give up his possessions and money, then hit the road. He became homeless by choice and living in shelters and at the Salvation Army, he connected to so many including addicts, those classified mentally ill and ex-cons, extending love to one and all. He pierced their hearts. Alex balances energy for others, Nicola brings in the divine feminine, Ngaire receives the words of Jesus, and Alison writes inspired posts.

My dear community, these times are unprecedented in the opportunity they offer to return to the garden of Eden, where harmony rules. Yes, it requires infinite willingness and self responsibility. Yet the end is certain for those who makes the choice, receiving exquisite peace, unity, community, support and ah, yes, love.

