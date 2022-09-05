Savannah Hanson: Embodiment and human Divinity

We are Divine beings having a human experience. This is the Truth. Yet remembering that Truth can be a bit of a ride. That is a ride we are currently taking as a species as we move into the New Earth.

As solar activity continues to bring us incredible downloads to activate greater awareness, the human may be struggling to keep up physically, energetically and emotionally. Particularly for sensitives, it can be grueling to receive these continuous streams of energetic frequencies impacting the body. Many are being pushed into deep shadow work, ready or not. It is not uncommon that we then begin to reject or even hate aspects of our human experience.

Yet the core of this accession game is self/Self love. Until we can love ourselves unconditionally, there is no chance we can love another fully. So how do we come into a greater level of embodied self acceptance?

“When senseless thoughts fill your mind, when worry comes, repeat the thought that comes to open your heart and clear your mind: ‘I dedicate all thought to union’”… “it is only in attempting to eject the loveless self from the Spacious self that disharmony occurs. Thus holding the loveless self within the spacious Self of love is the answer to the question of evil and the final lifting of the last veil’s of fear.” “A Course of Love.”

Boatloads have been written about the power of now and loving what is yet sometimes easier said than done. How do we love the part of ourself that is afraid, greedy, needy, lost, uncertain? Many people who identify as being spiritual will have a tendency to remain disembodied, ungrounded, floating when the density and fear of the current geopolitical environment feels intolerable. How do we accept the awareness that in truth we are not a body yet our Divinity is temporarily playing with being human?

I know so many struggling right now and hear statements like “I wouldn’t mind if I left the planet” or “being in the body feels unbearable.” To move past that mind set it is essential we discover how to play and create anew, to hold the loveless self within the Eternal Self.

A recent experience brought this radically home to me. For many years this body can have interesting responses to intense incoming solar energies. These responses escalated prior to the Lions-gate energetic gateway on 8/8. For a few days, from one minute to the next I would feel like I was going to pass out. I would have to lay down immediately and would go into what felt like a state of deep unconsciousness, sometimes for hours. Later, I could feel the energy coming on and I would simply lay down and fall asleep. Other times I have had to lay down even when away from home as waves of energy kept the body inactive. This has lead to a deep uncertainty about what will happen when I take longer trips. It has curtailed what used to be extensive travel.

For the last few years, driving down to southern California alone in the summer on vacation has been a source of trepidation and has afforded many opportunities to let go of old beliefs and limitations. This year the trip down was easier than ever but still challenging and tense. I brought this challenge to one of my circling groups. Circling is a relational practice of interacting with others ideally from a place of embodied presence to promote both great self awareness and connection with others. In this circle, the facilitator Damian asked me what the body wanted to say to me. He had to ask twice before I heard the quiet voice of this body say, “Be with me.” Tears of grief were present as I had to face how many times I have wanted to leave the body, not experience such intense reactions in the body.

Then Damian proposed an experiment where one person would play the part of me that wants to be with with the body, the other person would play the part that wants to push it away. Within just a few minutes of the experiment I felt myself transported back in time to early childhood where already I felt the density of being human. I have it that I and many others are star-beings who can remember our previous existence in more harmonious, supportive, loving environments. (I just laughed out loud wondering how these words will be received. I have a story, some might think I have lost my marbles.)

I was then transported to either the moment of conception or birth and I could feel how the moment my soul entered earth’s vibrational frequency, which still contains so much fear, my being recoiled. It has been a journey of learning how to play here on this planet beyond the level of fear presenting and live as and in the energy of Love that each of us truly is.

So many light-workers, empaths, sensitives have struggled with embodiment, with being human. It is time to rise up and move beyond all of our previous conditioning and limitations and claim our true identities as limitless Divine beings temporarily playing at being human. From that place, we can create what ever and however we wish. Who’s with me?

My friend Damian is offering free circling labs through September 21. The link is: https://thecirclingspaceship.com/ I will be doing an in person circling event in October. This practice has changed my life radically. I highly recommend checking it out.

For information on private sessions or classes or to schedule a free 20-minute consultation, contact Savannah Hanson, M.A., MFT #40422 at (530) 575-5052 or RisingasLove@gmail.com