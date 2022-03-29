Savannah Hanson: Embodied presence

Feels so interesting to finally have the space to sit down to see if I can get a column out. After writing weekly or bi-monthly for about six or seven years, it now has been six or seven weeks since writing the last one. This is perfectly indicative of the impact of current energies. They are extremely powerful.

To give you some indication of the energy from the sun, I took this from a Facebook friend’s (Pat Donworth) post who tracks solar activity: “So far today, 3/25: 1 M1.4 flare (big), 4C-flares, 3/24 8 C-flares, 3/23, 7 C-flares, 3/22: 6 B-flares, 6 C-flares.”

By contrast, as best as I remember someone with expertise sharing, in 2019 there were 26 to 33 C- flares for the entire year! It seems most people either don’t know we are electro-magnetic beings or they fail to grasp the significance of that. Probably the most common symptoms of current energies are agitation with nervousness or depression and tiredness.

For many, it will be forcing suppressed energy and trauma to the surface. People may be more fearful, impatient, grieving, vulnerable and so on. Since the equinox I am noticing an increased expression of vulnerability in men, almost as though they can no longer suppress their emotions. I see people in general having a hard time coping with fear and placing attention on what I heard called the mass media “fear smear.” Remember, where attention goes, energy flows.

I also personally know several people who have never been better, are coming into full acceptance of who they are and are now able to summon the energy to extend their gifts to the world. I had the pleasure of having lunch with a man who is in a seemingly constant state of gratitude without fear. When I question him and others, the final gateway does seem to be exactly as “A Course in Miracles” alerts us, coming to peace with the awareness that while our bodies are finite, who we are is eternal. Those that carry this as an embodied awareness seem to be flourishing in all new ways. This is the promise of the New Earth.





As has been written and spoken about for eons, we are in a time of great change. The old is crumbling at an ever accelerating rate and those that hang on to it for safety will be increasingly uncomfortable. Yet side by side a whole new earth is arising from the ashes like a phoenix. I see continuous miracles for those who choose to place their attention exclusively there.

As all spiritual texts promise, to place our attention on the ephemeral illusion is becoming glaringly unsupportive. Simultaneously, those who focus on the eternal within and without, on the love that we are, are flourishing in extraordinary ways. We access the “happy dream.” Yet it is definitely a complex journey where it is essential we are compassionate with ourselves, without comparing our journey to another’s. Self acceptance is crucial.

The contrast between those that choose fear and those that choose love is becoming ever greater. In my own life and the lives of those I know, the manifestation of what happens in people’s lives given where they place the attention could not be more obvious. The trick in all of this for me is to have the greatest compassion and tenderness for the human, for the creature, for the scared young one inside as all these massive shifts occur with increasing speed. We may have to dig very deep to find space to hold as so much fear even terror, perhaps of survival itself, arises.

For me, the new key has been embodiment. For about 16 months I have focused on coming into the body. Many have used spiritual teachings that assure us accurately that we are not the body to dissociate from the human, from their own trauma and pain.

What has worked for me is to find the balance point. By coming again and again to the present moment and fully allowing whatever is arising as sensation in the body has led to the utmost joy and laughter, a sense of freedom. I have begun facilitating groups and clients outside on sacred land to support this embodiment. Let me know if you are interested in this powerful work. I have been guided to slow down and spend an extraordinary amount of time in silence, in stillness, in nature. To survive these times, it is essential to find an inner space to hold whatever is arising with exquisite gentleness and tenderness. In doing so, we access a divine neutrality even when viewing world events, trusting what is unfolding. A telltale sign of how it is impacting me is what a friend said about me, “You used to not be able to stop crying, now you can’t stop laughing.” Yup, once we see the divine play, all shifts even more rapidly.

I highly recommend Michale Brown’s book “The Presence Process.” As always, the way out is in. On a personal level, I continue to be astounded by the insights, synchronicities and transmutations that seem almost continuous. It is not easy, yet the gifts continue to beckon me on. By continuously saying yes to our embodied experience, in time we access an inner spacious peace that is indeed beyond all understanding. This is my direct experience, available to all. Blessing to us as we each make this sacred journey to inner freedom.

