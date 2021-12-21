Savannah Hanson: Creators of the New Earth

The choice for love or fear has never been more pronounced. The division has become so loud that it seems not unusual for some not to know how to jump out of fear. Yet I assure you the New Earth is here now for those with eyes to see. Given this great divide, how are we to see this now? It can take powerful dedication and commitment to choose again and again when fear beckons the siren’s song to use our eyes to focus on the seeming disaster, division and collapse occurring. Yet with devotion, if we are willing to choose 100% of the time to focus only on love, an organic process will guide us with invisible hands until we move from maintaining to sustaining Christ Consciousness, the gift of these times. The high frequencies blanketing our beloved Gaia now have made this a necessity if we wish to see heaven on earth unfold in our lifetimes.

“You may say I am a dreamer, but I am not the only one.” Words sung by John Lennon decades ago, yet now more true than ever. Each day more climb onboard to discover the embodiment of love within that is the necessary first step before we are able to effect change external. Otherwise it is simply Shakespeare’s “sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

Yes, looking beyond the seeming chaos of an unraveling matrix is no small thing and requires one to have trained one’s eyes to see past the illusion of the ego thought system. Each of us has been gifted with our own unique piece of the puzzle to bring until we are able to weave a tapestry of exquisite beauty. Many have and will continue to devolve into hopelessness given the seeming onslaught of “bad” news.

It takes great willingness to see past all the noise and pick out, focus on, amplify all the miracles unfolding daily. Yet as we do so, an inner vastness, awareness develops. Personally, the feelings of inner self acceptance, love and deep appreciation have never been more certain within me. This is despite being very clear that the character Savannah has many foibles and less than skillful habits. To say yes to the totality of this form is a gift beyond measure.

As this inner acceptance continues to flourish, there is an ever deepening acceptance of the now, of the way the chaos seems to be an integral part of the awakening. Structures built on greed, power over, inequality, lies, corruption simply must dissolve to make way for the new. This seeming destruction is the soil of the new.





To have the embodied, visceral experience of being love is indescribable yet ultimately is the foundation of an ability to see everyone and everything with eyes of love, despite appearances. I was just speaking with a friend in Austria who has known me for thirty years. She said she saw that I had known this conceptually, in my head for so long. Yet, now “you know it within, in your heart.” Yes indeed and that changes everything.

So many for so long have fought for justice. Yet to operate from duality just perpetuates it, in my experience. To truly create anew, we must come from a place of inner unity. One of the great gifts of these times is the increasing number of people able to hold and even maintain presence. “A Course of Love” promises us that in these times we can shift from the learning through contrast and separation to having the truth revealed to us through inspiration and unity in relationships. This is so monumental and so critical.

I was speaking to an integrative doctor the other day who told me that anxiety is off the charts with so many lost in illness and fear. Yet we can choose again. To train our eyes to see only the divine, the mystery, love is the name of the game in my experience. From this place, inner certainty develops that we are not alone, bereft, lost, abandoned. Rather we are held and cherished by the one source.

As we carry that knowing into our relationships, instead of having to learn through suffering, awareness can evolve through coming together in presence with our fellow pioneers of consciousness, This is my direct experience. To me, the essential ingredient in creating a new earth is continuously choosing again any time fear wants to masquerade as Truth, come together in presence and create as our hearts direct us, with joy and certainty. The time is now, the one is you. Will you come play together in this glorious new earth. We are the creators.

