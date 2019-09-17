Savannah Hanson: Bitterness and wholeness

“(The word bitterness) is one chosen to introduce an idea of such fallacy that it rivals only the ego in its destructive potential. Bitterness is to your heart what the ego has been to your mind.”

— “A Course of Love”

In these maddeningly bipolar times, it may be easy to feel bitter, to curse our lot in life. Yet bitterness poisons the heart and leaves it unlikely to recognize the beauty and majesty of life. It can capture our attention so completely that the mind only filters all that is unpleasant or difficult. What we focus on increases and this then becomes a viscous circle of spiraling rancor and resentment.

We have all met people who are extremely bitter. It is easy to then witness how their minds’ cycle in bearing witness to all that is going wrong without any perceived sense of their own responsibility in what is occurring.

My former father-in-law has every reason to be bitter. He was given only a few months to live in his mid 20s yet is still here 50 years later despite continuous illness, extreme pain, debilitating symptoms. He has spent much of his life keeping himself alive with his almost completed medical training. Yet he is one of the most cheerful people I have ever met.

Yet I have known a few people who every time I see them are regurgitating every wrong ever done to them and how those around them treat them so unfairly. Most of us will fall somewhere between these two extreme polarities.

As the old earth crumbles away, many will find the structures of their lives collapsing. Old anchors will simply disappear and it can be easy to become bitter. Many of us will experience key losses as part of the wake up process: to our relationships, health, finances, jobs, homes. We always allow ourselves to feel the physicality of our emotions. If what is, is rage, panic, grief, we viscerally allow all body sensations. The trick is to not get stuck in any story of limitation, old beliefs or conditioning. Paradox indeed, this art of being a Divine human. To curse these seeming deprivations simply keeps us rotating through continued loss.

The losses are designed to have us question what we truly value. “A Course in Miracles” asks us to only value the peace of God. Almost all of us place our value externally and will do anything to keep what we believe keeps us safe and happy. Sometimes great loss is required before we can finally directly know the Truth about ourselves, our inherent Wholeness. As long as we have that crutch to lean on, we tend to believe it is the crutch that is holding us up. We hang on for dear life until perhaps the last support is ripped away.

Bitterness says this is cruelty and laments its fate. Yet wholeheartedness looks with new eyes and discovers freedom. Where we place our attention is one of the most crucial decisions we make every single day. Will it be on the horror, the destruction, the loss? Or on love, trust, joy? Each of those three words are words I committed to with my whole being and brought all my will, my intent, drawing them into my life experience, most particularly when my five senses showed me the exact opposite. I have decades of daily gratitude practice and my New Year’s choice in 2016 to focus on trust has reaped rich rewards. I announce a daily earth angel on my Facebook page.

Try something radically different from any bitter energy you may be experiencing and experiment with what happens. My miracle buddy used the modeling of her alcoholic mother’s bitterness to commit to a life without such toxicity, despite years of her childhood spent alone in a hospital and two kidney transplants. The ease of her current life situation confirms her choice.

All this deliberately chosen attention keeps my heart soft. So when the seemingly greatest loss of my life, my last special relationship slipped away I was ready to greet it with an open heart. Decades of discipline allowed me to stay focused on potential miracles and thus one arrived, a feeling of wholeness I have never before experienced After a day of one thing after another seemingly going wrong, after being told very disturbing news about a loved one, after another loved one doing something that had driven me nuts for decades, I found myself in Rumi’s field beyond right doing and wrong doing, in a place of stunning neutrality. Afterwards a feeling of wholeness swept through me. I needed nothing more, nothing external. After a life time of seeking, I was Whole.

I wish I could tell you it is still with me. Alas, not. Yet for those who choose wholeheartedness, for those who use their willingness to have their hearts direct them to Trust, Joy, Love, the end is certain. We will find ourselves in that field beyond duality and our hearts will know a tender rest they have yearned for for eons, knowing nothing external is required, nothing more is needed. Now we are Home.

For information on private sessions, classes, or to sign up for the online group Wild Hearts: Co-creating the Joy of Being contact Savannah Hanson, M.A., MFT #40422 at (530) 575-5052 or RisingasLove@gmail.com