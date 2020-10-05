Safe in-person Medicare information sessions available

MORE INFO: David Unterman at 530-272-4650, Matthew Osypowski at 530-272-8735 (voice or text) or Grayson Davenport at 530-575-7099 (voice or text), or email David@bestpolicyhealth.com

Navigating Medicare and associated insurance options has never been simple. With COVID in the mix, people have to be more careful about seeking advice — even though the need for insurance is especially high.

One piece of good news is that independent local agents are still working, and are adapting to the situation. More meetings happen by phone, text and email, and sometimes include an online video meeting.

Signing-up can also happen online, but still with local, live support.

Safe in-person meetings occur outdoors on porches and patios, coffee shops and public spaces.

A trio of local independent agents host outdoor information sessions on three Mondays — Oct. 12, 19 and 26 — on the lawn at Sierra Commons, 792 Searls Ave., Nevada City, starting at 1:30 p.m. and running about an hour. It’s not a series, just attend one.

They’ll offer current price quotes for several types of Medicare Supplement insurance plans. If you have doubts about your current coverage, you probably aren’t stuck with it. They’ll also explain drug plans and local offerings in the Medicare Advantage category, along with key points about Medicare itself, including dates, deadlines and signup process.

Free drinks and snacks will be offered. There’s no pressure to sign up for anything, though local sales people will be on hand. Phoning or emailing ahead of time helps to plan seating, but drop-ins are welcome.

For questions, to RSVP, or arrange a different time to meet — probably in a safe outdoor space — please call David Unterman at 530-272-4650, Matthew Osypowski at 530-272-8735 (voice or text) or Grayson Davenport at 530-575-7099 (voice or text). To accommodate persons with special needs at meetings, call 530-263-3297 (TTY 530-263-3297). David@bestpolicyhealth.com will answer email.