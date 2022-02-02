Preparing for COVID: Early home treatment plan for management, prevention

Local doctors have been successfully treating COVID illness since the beginning of the pandemic. Early diagnosis and treatment are the proven standard of care for the best results in health outcomes. Treatment started in the first five days of symptoms is critically important with COVID-19 illness to reduce risk of hospitalization.

Delayed treatment increases the risk of “COVID Long-Hauler syndrome” that can last many months or more. Late-stage COVID-19 illness leads to a higher risk of long-term lung, heart, neurological, and other complications for survivors. Hospital care for critical patients has a much higher death rate.

COVID treated early and aggressively with a combination of therapies reduces the risk of more serious consequences of illness.

Discuss early treatment and prevention with your health care provider to reduce severity of illness and hospitalization. Patients at high risk of complications are typically over age 50, with one or more medical condition, regardless of vaccinations status:

Obesity, diabetes, or pre-diabetes (“metabolic syndrome”)

Lung disease (COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, cystic fibrosis

Kidney disease and or Autoimmune disorders

History of taking corticosteroids regularly

Contact your physician immediately if you are symptomatic. You can begin the first phase of early treatment even before you get your test results back.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, recommended strategies for early outpatient treatment, based on clinical protocols, have been developed and used successfully to manage COVID-19 illness. Consult first with your doctor or health care practitioner about any contraindications for your particular health conditions or conflicts with your current medications.

Start treatment at early onset of symptoms. A basic ‘shopping list’ of home treatment options should include an anti-viral (zinc), an anti-inflammatory (Ibuprofen) and an anti-coagulant (Aspirin), as well as a selection of immune system support supplements. Plan ahead. Make sure you have most of your early treatment supplements on hand. Not all are necessary and most of can be purchased over the counter.

In symptomatic patients, a home pulse oximeter is recommended to monitor low oxygen levels (hypoxia).

First-step treatment should include Anti-Septic-Antivirals, such as an antiviral mouthwash and Iodine nasal spray/drops; Anti-Coagulants, such as Aspirin (unless contraindicated); and immune fortifying Vitamin D3 and Melatonin.

Adjunctive/ synergistic therapies include Quercetin (Ionophor, transports zinc into the cell), elemental zinc and Vitamin C. Nutritional therapeutics include Curcumin (turmeric) and Nigella Sativa (black cumin seed oil).

If there is a poor response to first line therapies after five days of symptoms, and if patient has significant comorbidities, suggested second-step treatments require a doctor’s prescription: Dual anti-androgen therapy may include Spironolactone (or Finasteride if not available) and Fluvoxamine (if patient is not on an SSRI).

In more severe cases, third-step treatments could include corticosteroids Prednisone or Methylprednisone — according to patient’s response.

Be sure to speak with your health care provider about how and when to use these treatments, based on your health needs.

‘Shopping list’ for home treatment Multi-Vitamin Vitamins C + D3 Zinc Quercetin Melatonin Ibuprofen (anti-inflammatory) N-Acetylcysteine Anti-histamine Aspirin (anti-coagulant) Acetaminophen/Paracetamol Nigella Sativa (black cumin seed oil)

Pauli Halstead is the author of “Primal Cuisine: Cooking for the Paleo Diet” and Joy Brann, MPH, works in health education and policy