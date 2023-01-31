It’s a New Year and like many of you, I am thinking about 2023 and how to make it a healthy, caring, and generous year. ‘Caring’ and ‘generous’ are up to you, but I think I can help with the ‘healthy’ part.
Aging strong
I am 83-years old, healthy, but have lost much of my youthful strength. The reason is that we begin losing muscle mass (medical term is ‘Sarcopenia’) after the age of 30. We lose 3% to 5% of our muscle mass each decade. So, when we are 70-years old, we have lost 20% of our muscle and are much weaker.
Aspects of daily living become more frustrating, difficult, even dangerous. But what if I told you that there is a remedy – a magic potion? Would you take it?
The potion
The potion is called ‘Weight Training’ and it can produce powerful results in a short time… and it’s simple. You spend a few hours each week the gym, sometimes under the guidance of a Certified Personal Trainer, lifting weights, on a machine or in exercise classes. You get into the mood, make friends with others who are doing the same thing… Be Happy.
But, you say, “What about the healthy part? OK, let me list the benefits for you.
Healthy weight
Muscle cells burn more calories than fat cells. When you build muscle, you continue to burn more calories after your workout is over. You will burn roughly 150 – 200 more calories over the next 24-hours than a person who did not lift weights. You will find yourself both stronger and leaner.
Healthy bones
One of the most deleterious results of aging is bone loss. When you are young, your body rebuilds bone tissue. As you age, your body cannot keep up and there is a gradual decline in bone density each year.
Weight training counteracts bone loss by stimulating osteocyte cells to rebuild bone. Post-menopausal women found that regular weight training increased bone density in key locations (spine, hips, and heels) as well as the entire body. Lift weights, get stronger bones.
Healthy heart
You don’t have to spend a lot of time lifting weights. An Iowa State University of 13,000 adults showed that persons who both lifted weights and did some cardiovascular exercise (treadmills, rowing, swimming etc.) for as little as 30 minutes each day lower their risk of heart attack, stroke, and death by 40% — 70%. Now, that is nice news.
Healthy metabolism
More than 40 million Americans have metabolic diseases characterized by hyperglycemia. Diabetes will be the seventh leading cause of death in the United States by 2030. But strength training can reduce insulin swings and often prevent the development of Type-2 diabetes.
Healthy system
Inflammation is the cause of many systemic conditions such as heart disease, auto-immune disorders, asthma, allergies, and several others. But Mayo Clinic studies show that people who lift weight have lower levels of inflammation and better health than those who do not.
Healthy balance
According to the National Council on Aging, falls are the leading cause of death by injury and the leading cause of non-fatal hospital admissions for older adults. Stronger muscles improve balance but also help you recover from loss of balance. Your stronger body prevents falls in the first place.
Healthy you
I could go on and on about the benefits of weight training. Studies show that exercise in almost any form improves moods, reduces bouts of depression, and improves sleep. Also, older people who lift weights twice a week perform better on cognitive tests… healthy brains are nice to have!
Live better
University of Michigan studies show “One of the best predictors of elder health is weight training.” So, paraphrasing Shakespeare, “Get Thee to A Gymnasium” or quoting Mickey Mantle, the famous baseball player, “If I knew I’d live this long, I would have taken better care of myself”.