Pauli Halstead and Joy Brann: Recovering from COVID Long-Hauler Syndrome
Columnists
The Long-Haul COVID-19 Syndrome (LHCS) is a debilitating disorder characterized by a multitude of symptoms such as prolonged malaise, headaches, generalized fatigue, sleep difficulties, smell disorder, decreased appetite, painful joints, shortness of breath (dyspnea), chest pain and cognitive dysfunction.
The incidence of symptoms after COVID-19 varies from as low as 10% to as high as 80%. Long-hauler syndrome is not only seen after COVID-19 illness but also observed in some people who received the mRNA COVID vaccines. A puzzling feature of the long-hauler syndrome is that it is not predicted by initial disease severity; post-COVID-19 symptoms frequently affect mild-to-moderate cases and younger adults that did not require respiratory support or intensive care.
Sometimes there is a gap between recovery from COVID and the onset of post COVID long-hauler syndrome. COVID-19 Symptoms may last anywhere from four weeks to six months after testing positive for the virus. These patients, given the name “long haulers,“ have in theory recovered from the worst impacts of COVID-19 and have tested negative. However, they still have symptoms of what’s being called “long COVID.”
Post COVID syndrome can affect anyone – old and young, otherwise healthy people and those battling other conditions. Long COVID has been seen in those who were hospitalized with acute COVID-19 illness as well as patients with very mild symptoms.
Studies indicate that about 10% of people infected with COVID-19 will experience these Long-haul symptoms:
• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath (dyspnea)
• Fever
• Cough
• Fatigue
• Chest or stomach pain
• Joint or muscle pain
• Tachycardia
• Insomnia
• Brain Fog, Dizziness and Neurological problems
• Changes in menstrual cycle
• Hair loss
Organ damage caused by COVID-19
Although COVID-19 is seen as a disease that primarily affects the lungs, it can also damage other organs, including the heart, brain and kidneys. Organ damage may lead to health complications that linger after COVID-19 illness. In some people, lasting health effects may include long-term breathing problems, heart complications, chronic kidney impairment, stroke and Guillain-Barre syndrome — a condition that causes temporary paralysis.
Always consult your doctor or health care professional about using any of the following therapies. If shortness of breath persists, or oxygen levels are low, consult a lung specialist or request a CT scan to assess for organizing pneumonia (OP).
Given the lack of current clinical treatment trials of COVID long-hauler syndrome the recommendations outlined below are gathered from several treatment protocols put forth by doctors from the University of California, Davis, Mayo Clinic, University Hospitals and COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance. Similar protocols may also help in the treatment of inflammatory conditions post-mRNA COVID vaccination. As with all therapies, protocols continually evolve with clinical practice.
First Line Therapies
- Prednisone
- Low dose Naltrexone
- Omega-3 Fatty Acids
- Vitamin D3
- Second Line Therapies
- Fluvoxamine
- Atorvastatin
Optional Adjunctive Therapies
• Curcumin: anti-inflammatory and immunomodulator
• Nigella Sativa: anti-inflammatory and immunomodulator
• Vitamin C
• Melatonin: helps sleep
• Kefir, probiotic yogurt: normalizes the microbiome; prolonged dysbiosis has been reported post COVID infection
• Quercetin: broad spectrum anti-inflammatory
• Meditation or stress reducing program: improves overall well-being
Pauli Halstead is the author of “Primal Cuisine” Cooking for the Paleo Diet.“ Joy Brann, MPH, is a community health educator and policy advocate
POVIDONE-IODINE NASAL SPRAY
aka Betadine anti-septic solution
To be used when exposed to COVID, or immediately at first symptoms
Research cited in The Journal of Otolaryngology indicates application of vircidal agents to surfaces of the nasopharynx and nasal and oral cavities may reduce virus burden. Numerous studies have confirmed that povidone-iodine inactivates many common respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-1. A prophylactic treatment protocol for the application of topical povidone-iodine to the upper aero-digestive tract is a safe, low-cost measure that may reduce infection risks associated with exposure to aerosol-generated pathogens.
To make 1% povidone-iodine dilution from 10% povidone-iodine (purchase at a pharmacy or on-line):
– Add 1½ tablespoons (25ml) of 10% povidone-iodine solution to 1 cup (~250ml) of distilled, sterile or previously boiled water. (Looks like color of strong black tea.)
– Pour into a nasal spray bottle or dropper bottle.
– Tilt head back, apply 2 sprays or 4–5 drops to each nostril. Keep tilted for a few minutes, let drain. Spit out excess. For children, dip a Q-tip in the solution and swab nostrils. Can also gargle with this solution if symptoms of sore throat.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User