Pauli Halstead and Joy Brann: Recovering from COVID Long-Hauler Syndrome

The Long-Haul COVID-19 Syndrome (LHCS) is a debilitating disorder characterized by a multitude of symptoms such as prolonged malaise, headaches, generalized fatigue, sleep difficulties, smell disorder, decreased appetite, painful joints, shortness of breath (dyspnea), chest pain and cognitive dysfunction.

The incidence of symptoms after COVID-19 varies from as low as 10% to as high as 80%. Long-hauler syndrome is not only seen after COVID-19 illness but also observed in some people who received the mRNA COVID vaccines. A puzzling feature of the long-hauler syndrome is that it is not predicted by initial disease severity; post-COVID-19 symptoms frequently affect mild-to-moderate cases and younger adults that did not require respiratory support or intensive care.

Sometimes there is a gap between recovery from COVID and the onset of post COVID long-hauler syndrome. COVID-19 Symptoms may last anywhere from four weeks to six months after testing positive for the virus. These patients, given the name “long haulers,“ have in theory recovered from the worst impacts of COVID-19 and have tested negative. However, they still have symptoms of what’s being called “long COVID.”

Post COVID syndrome can affect anyone – old and young, otherwise healthy people and those battling other conditions. Long COVID has been seen in those who were hospitalized with acute COVID-19 illness as well as patients with very mild symptoms.

Studies indicate that about 10% of people infected with COVID-19 will experience these Long-haul symptoms:





• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath (dyspnea)

• Fever

• Cough

• Fatigue

• Chest or stomach pain

• Joint or muscle pain

• Tachycardia

• Insomnia

• Brain Fog, Dizziness and Neurological problems

• Changes in menstrual cycle

• Hair loss

Organ damage caused by COVID-19

Although COVID-19 is seen as a disease that primarily affects the lungs, it can also damage other organs, including the heart, brain and kidneys. Organ damage may lead to health complications that linger after COVID-19 illness. In some people, lasting health effects may include long-term breathing problems, heart complications, chronic kidney impairment, stroke and Guillain-Barre syndrome — a condition that causes temporary paralysis.

Always consult your doctor or health care professional about using any of the following therapies. If shortness of breath persists, or oxygen levels are low, consult a lung specialist or request a CT scan to assess for organizing pneumonia (OP).

Given the lack of current clinical treatment trials of COVID long-hauler syndrome the recommendations outlined below are gathered from several treatment protocols put forth by doctors from the University of California, Davis, Mayo Clinic, University Hospitals and COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance. Similar protocols may also help in the treatment of inflammatory conditions post-mRNA COVID vaccination. As with all therapies, protocols continually evolve with clinical practice.

First Line Therapies

Prednisone

Low dose Naltrexone

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Vitamin D3

Second Line Therapies

Fluvoxamine

Atorvastatin

Optional Adjunctive Therapies

• Curcumin: anti-inflammatory and immunomodulator

• Nigella Sativa: anti-inflammatory and immunomodulator

• Vitamin C

• Melatonin: helps sleep

• Kefir, probiotic yogurt: normalizes the microbiome; prolonged dysbiosis has been reported post COVID infection

• Quercetin: broad spectrum anti-inflammatory

• Meditation or stress reducing program: improves overall well-being

Pauli Halstead is the author of “Primal Cuisine” Cooking for the Paleo Diet.“ Joy Brann, MPH, is a community health educator and policy advocate