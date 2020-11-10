New doctor joins Grass Valley Eyecare team

“You might call it 2020 vision,” said Tanya Markis-Meyer, O.D./President of Grass Valley Eyecare Optometric, Inc. “This is the year we decided to expand our services to include a second doctor, and we’re delighted to welcome Stephanie Kirschbaum, O.D. to our team.”

Dr. Stephanie is a UC Davis and UC Berkeley School of Optometry graduate. For 12 years, she had her own practice in Alamo, California, which she built and managed while doing infant vision research at UC Berkeley and running the Bay Area Homeless Shelter Eyecare Project. She is an ambassador for Vision Service Plan, and regularly volunteers for the Eyes of Hope Mobile Eye Clinic, as well as the CA Care Clinics. She moved to Nevada County in 2007 so her two children could attend our outstanding schools.

“Joining Dr. Tanya is both an honor and a delight,” Dr. Stephanie exclaimed. “The entire staff is dedicated, warm and welcoming. Add their professionalism and state-of-the-art technology to the mix, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Grass Valley Eyecare has been a prominent practice in our community since 2004, and has a well-deserved reputation for treating patients like family. Dr. Stephanie’s added expertise will mean faster, more convenient scheduling. It’s also interesting to note that the two doctors’ combined experience spans over 57 years.

Comprehensive eye exams, treatment and management of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma and advanced dry-eye, are some of the services available. Patients also rely on Grass Valley Eyecare for contact lens fittings, Optomap retinal screenings, plus laser vision and cataract co-management—all done with the most advanced equipment. COVID-19 protocol is top priority, and masks are required during office hours.

“There are personal benefits for me,” Dr. Tanya admitted. “Since Dr. Stephanie joined us, I’m able to eat my lunch more slowly, and I can spend more time with my family. I’m also able to focus on my new position as Optometry Director of Vision Service Plan.”

Grass Valley Eyecare is located at 670 Sutton Way, Grass Valley. To schedule an appointment, phone (530) 273-6000. Learn more about the practice, including reviews, at http://www.gveyecare.com.

Source: Courtney Ferguson, Grass Valley Eyecare