Nevada County orders self-isolation and quarantine for those with COVID-19, people in contact with coronavirus

How to home quarantine: https://www.mynevadacounty.com/DocumentCenter/View/33923/COVID-Home-Quarantine-422020 How to home isolate: https://www.mynevadacounty.com/DocumentCenter/View/33922/COVID-Home-Isolation-3182020

The County Public Health Office issued two orders Tuesday requiring self-isolation or self-quarantine for people diagnosed with COVID-19, who are likely to have COVID-19, or who have been in contact with someone likely to have it.

The self-isolation order applies to people diagnosed through testing, whose physician determines they are likely to have it, and to people showing symptoms of COVID-19 who were in close contact with someone who had it within the last 14 days. Close contact is defined as having spent 10 minutes within 6 feet of the person or having been exposed to bodily secretions through coughing or sneezing, for example.

Self-isolated people may only leave the house to receive medical treatment and must remain there until fever and respiratory symptoms subside for three days without the aid of a fever suppressant, and it has been at least seven days since symptoms appeared. People in self-isolation must notify others who live with them, their intimate partners, caregivers and all other people they’ve had close contact with since 48 hours before symptoms began.

The self-quarantine order applies to anyone, except caregivers in a health care setting who had close contact with people who must self-isolate. Anyone who knows they’ve been in close contact with someone who is isolating within 48 hours of when their symptoms began may not leave the house, other than to receive medical care, for 14 days following the last contact with that person.

Support Local Journalism Donate



According to County Public Health Officer Ken Cutler, the orders were necessary due to the limited testing capacity and up to week-long delays in getting testing results, which could allow the virus to spread undetected.

“With the new order, we can feel more confident that the person whom a physician feels likely has COVID-19 will be in mandatory isolation while they are awaiting results and be given the home care guidance that the order references,” Cutler said in an email. “Really, at this point, anyone with fever or congestion and cough, even if mild, should be staying at home until they meet criteria listed in the order to stop isolating.”

Enforcement of the orders, to the extent necessary, could include, but is not limited to, the use of civil detentions and requiring quarantined or isolated people to stay at health facilities.

Steps to quarantine and self-isolate can be found on the county’s website: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.