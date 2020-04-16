Nevada County officials issue stay-at-home order
Following Gov. Gain Newsom’s rollout of indicators that would be used to ease the state’s stay-at-home order issued last month, the Nevada County Public Health Department has issued its own stay-at-home order.
The Wednesday order would allow the county more local control over the stay-at-home restrictions and clarify questions the public has over the state order, Public Health Officer Ken Cutler said in a video.
The order directs people to shelter at home, cease all non-essential operations in the county, and prohibits non-essential gatherings and travel.
The order states it was issued based on evidence of increasing occurrences of COVID-19 in Nevada County, surrounding counties and worldwide, as well as from guidance by national health agencies.
Nevada County last had a new case of COVID-19 on April 7, according to the county’s coronavirus dashboard.
Placer County has had five new cases since Monday.
