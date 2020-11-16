Nevada County moved into most severe COVID-19 tier

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a Monday COVID-19 update that 40 of the state’s counties — including Nevada County — would be moving backward on the risk tier.

Nevada County is moving two tiers at once, from the orange to purple tier, or from “moderate” to “widespread.”

Business restrictions increase in severity depending on the tier. Purple is the most severe.

Newsom said these industry changes should be made “urgently.”

Beginning Monday, Newsom said, counties would be moving tiers after one week of meeting the criteria. Updates to tier classifications will also be given mid-week, rather than only on Tuesdays as had been done before this week.

He referred to this shift in protocol as an “emergency brake” with relation to the originally established tier protocol, noting at the beginning of his update that the current statewide increase in cases is “simply without precedent in California’s pandemic history.”

“We’ve made tremendous progress moving forward in modifying our status, meaning providing more flexibility pursuant to this Blueprint (for a Safer Economy), between late August and October,” he said. “We are now moving backward, not forward.”

The state Blueprint for a Safer Economy website shows, as of Monday afternoon, Nevada County’s case rate is 14 new cases per day, per 100,000 people, and has a 4.3% positivity rate. The statewide adjusted rate is 16.5 new cases per day, and the positivity rate is 5%