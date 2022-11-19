Nevada County Health urges taking steps to stay healthy for holidays

The Nevada County Health Department recommends folks take certain steps this holiday season to prevent getting and spreading respiratory illnesses, according to a release from the department.

“As we prepare to celebrate with family and friends, we have a lot for which to give thanks this season,” the release stated. “Although the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, there are now effective vaccines and treatments, and we understand better how to prevent most respiratory diseases.”

According to the health department, other respiratory diseases are on the upswing right now in Nevada County. The flu season has come early, and there is an increase in respiratory syncytial virus cases, the release stated. This is a virus that can cause cold-like symptoms in most adults and older children but can make it very difficult to breathe for younger children and babies, according to the release.

Many of the actions we can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 can also prevent the spread of other respiratory viruses. According to the release, Nevada County residents can:

Get the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster that has protection against the original virus and an Omicron variant.

Everyone six months and older can get the current flu vaccine. This year it is a good match to the influenza viruses that are circulating in the US.

Stay home when sick and until there has been no fever for 24 hours and symptoms are improving.

If respiratory symptoms develop, test for COVID-19, and if positive, then stay away from others inyour home and call your healthcare provider to see if you qualify for medication to preventcomplications of the virus.

If the COVID-19 test is negative, test again in two days. If still negative, you may have a differentrespiratory virus, that you don’t want to spread to others. Stay home until you have no fever for 24 hours and symptoms are improving.

Wear a high-quality mask when we are in crowded enclosed public spaces. These masks protect usand others who may be vulnerable.

Improve ventilation in our homes and workplaces.