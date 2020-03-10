Nevada County events postponed, canceled due to coronavirus

The list of postponements and cancellations has been growing steadily.

This week, the Sierra Streams Institute canceled its event at Sierra College amidst the institution declaring a state of emergency and moving all of its lectures and office hours online during March. On Monday, the Tibetan monks decided against coming to Nevada County this month. The Sierra Writers canceled its meeting today, and South Yuba River Citizens League opted to postpone its popular Quiz Night fundraiser set for Friday. Additionally, the Grass Valley Charter School postponed its trip to San Francisco after community members expressed fear and anxiety about the trip.

“I’m not a flip-out person,” said Greg Littlejohn, husband to a teacher and a father to a student at the charter school, “(but) this is the only thing that, in some way, hopefully parents can be in control of themselves.”

Littlejohn said he canceled his position as a chaperon on Monday before the trip was officially postponed later the same day due to fears that students would contract the virus.

While some are proceeding as normal — The Center for the Arts will be unveiling its renovated site on Thursday — concern regarding the coronavirus has heightened statewide and locally.

Laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been increasing rapidly, growing from one to eight in one week in Placer and Yolo counties, according to a press release from those areas.

Placer and Yolo counties suggested workplaces implement telecommuting and urged large gatherings to be modified, postponed or canceled, the release states.

The Elk Grove Unified School District closed school classes and activities this week due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 from someone connected to the district, according to KCRA.

In total, there have been 959 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 28 deaths due to the virus in the U.S. as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. Twenty-three of those deaths have occurred in the state of Washington and two have been recorded in California.

SCHOOL PREPARATION

Although children appear to be fairly exempt from the virus’ worst consequences and no cases of the virus have been confirmed in Nevada County, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay said schools should be reconsidering their events in order to prevent further spread of the virus, particularly with the hope of protecting older adults and those with serious medical conditions. The superintendent said he intended to meet with local education administrators to discuss preparation against the virus.

“I think it’s really important now that all districts and charter schools reevaluate their field trips to see if they’re necessary,” he said, noting that the Grass Valley Charter School made a good decision to postpone its trip. Lay said he’s now considering postponing the STEAM Expo on March 28.

The superintendent, along with dozens of other administrators, went Monday to Sacramento to talk with Gov. Gavin Newsom and education policy officials to discuss what schools should do in the event that the coronavirus continues spreading.

Lay said superintendents were informed that schools should not necessarily close if a student is exposed to the virus. Rather, if a case is confirmed, school administrators will immediately conduct a risk analysis with the Nevada County Health Department to determine how best to move forward.

In the meantime, Lay said all schools are preparing for their students to conduct independent studies, allowing students to continue studying at home if schools need to close. The superintendent said he’s worried about more lost instructional days with so much lost time already due to the PG&E power shutoffs.

“Now we’re concerned about the missed days with concerns of the coronavirus,” said Lay.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.