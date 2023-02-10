Nevada County COVID-19 cases increase to20,045
Nevada County recorded20,045 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the state dashboard. The total number of confirmed deaths remains at 132, the dashboard reported.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Nevada County COVID-19 cases increase to20,045
Nevada County recorded20,045 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the state dashboard. The total number of confirmed deaths remains at 132, the dashboard reported.
California has 11,061,732 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 99,694 confirmed deaths, the dashboard stated.
In Nevada County, 284,401 COVID-19 tests have been preformed, averaging 83 tests per day, according to the dashboard. The county currently has a 3.9% positive test rate. California has an 5.7% positive test rate.
There are currently 7 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Nevada County, down from 12 recorded last month. There is one ICU bed available, according to the dashboard.
The number of hospitalizations due to confirmed COVID-19 cases in California dropped to 2,477, according to the dashboard. The number of ICU patients due to confirmed COVID-19 cases in California is 275, the dashboard reported.
— The Union staff
Live scanner feed here: