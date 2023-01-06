Nevada County COVID-19 cases increase to 19,845
Nevada County recorded 19,845 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to the state dashboard. The total number of confirmed deaths remains at 132, the dashboard reported.
California has 10,934,798 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 98,038 confirmed deaths, the dashboard stated.
In Nevada County, COVID-19 tests has been preformed, averaging 107 tests per day. The county currently has a 10% positive test rate. California has an 12.6% positive test rate.
There are currently 12 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Nevada County, and increase from 8 patients recorded on Dec. 16. There are two ICU beds available, according to the dashboard.
The number of hospitalizations due to confirmed COVID-19 cases in California reached a total of 4,547, according to the dashboard. The number of ICU patients due to confirmed COVID-19 cases in California reached a total of 508, the dashboard reported.
— The Union staff
