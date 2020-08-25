Nevada County: 2 more deaths due to COVID-19

2 more deaths due to COVID-19

Nevada County on Tuesday attributed two new deaths to the coronavirus, bringing the total in the county to five.

Both people were elderly and in western county, an official said.

“Similar to our last COVID death, both were associated with an outbreak in an assisted living facility,” said Taylor Wolfe, county administrative analyst, in a message.

Wolfe added that public health officials want to remind people to adjust their behavior to protect vulnerable people in their lives.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county reached 424 on Tuesday, an increase of one from the day before. Western county had 246 cases, and eastern county had 178. There were 62 active cases on Tuesday, a drop of seven from the prior day. There have been 357 recoveries.

Three people were hospitalized locally on Tuesday with COVID-19.

Of the 16,571 tests performed locally, 2.6% of people have tested positive.

Nationwide, there were 5,715,567 total cases, and 176,617 deaths, the CDC states.

