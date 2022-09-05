Meg Luce: When plans go south

How do you and your spouse manage when things don’t go according to plan? Do you work as a team or turn against each other? Maybe it rains at your outdoor anniversary party, your partner spills coffee on your white jumpsuit at the wedding reception, or things don’t go as planned while traveling. In the case of things going south while traveling, I can relate.

My husband and I just returned from a trip to Barcelona, Spain. We are not big world travelers, and I felt hesitant about international travel, but friends and family were gathering for a once-in-a-lifetime birthday extravaganza, and we didn’t want to miss it.

What cinched the deal for me, though, was when our daughter and her girlfriend offered to travel on the same flight and have us all stay together in an AirBnB. Essentially, they agreed to be our personal tour guides. And to that, we said, heck yes!

So, off we went in the capable hands of two bright, thoughtful millennials. This would make the trip especially convenient since millennials breezily rule the world from their smartphones. Whatever you need, food, taxi, a confusing travel form filled out, no problem — voila, done. I felt securely set for the trip. What could possibly go wrong?

Gosh, as it turns out, many things could go wrong. COVID, for one. And that is what happened to our lovely millennial tour guides. They had to quarantine, rest, and regain their health, and my husband and I were on our own.

Wow, yeah, COVID happened, and things went south. How did my relationship with my husband hold up when the plan fell apart, you may wonder? Overall, I’d give us a B-. I’m giving us a B- because I’m an easy grader and because, at first, it was a strong A. Then came a thirty-minute interval of interactions after our tour guides got sick that dropped it to a solid D.

We were guarding against getting COVID and were obsessively sanitizing and testing. The thirty-minute D-grade interval was when someone thought someone was being a bully about washing towels. And someone asked someone if they were being an ass or something like that. Marriage researcher John Gottman’s “Four Horsemen” were in full force.

The Barcelona breakdown led me to identify the things that help a couple stay on track (or not!) when faced with unexpected challenges. This is what I learned through experience. Maybe it will help you too.

Heads-up when stress is up

Funny how stress can make it harder to stay on track as a couple. And that was true in our case. We realized the plan had changed, and we would be on our own navigating Gaudi’s city by foot, bus, or taxi. This was a heads-up moment for all hands on deck.

Stick together

Setting the intention to stick together made us succeed while venturing out. Both of us had to figure stuff out. Thinking back, appreciating the wins — (we found the Picasso Museum!), and laughing at the losses (oops, wrong entrance to Park Güell) — was also helpful.

Say what might help

If you’re stressed, ask yourself what you need to feel better. Once you know, you can ask for your partner’s support. You can ease the moment by noticing what might relieve a bit of stress. It could be anything from two minutes to sit quietly and calm yourself or chocolate gelato and air conditioning (my favorite coping strategy).

Repair and move forward

Chances are you may stumble and say some cross words to each other when things go south. If so, don’t stay stuck and ruin the rest of your travels or special event. To feel better, take a breath and see if you can hear each other out. It sure helped us get right back on track. If you said something awful, give a sincere apology. Best of all is when you can both laugh about it afterward.

Keep perspective

So, we had some stress during world travel. Boohoo for us, right? Remembering to take perspective helps. Sure, we were stumbling around the city without a clue, but we weren’t stuck in bed with COVID (yet). Say we got lost, looked silly here and there, wasted time, or spent extra money taking a cab when we could have caught the bus. There are worse things.

Look for the wins

Look for the wins. In our case, we found out we could travel in a foreign city and make it home independently, which was rewarding. Unfortunately, one of us got COVID after we returned home — not a win. But hey, another chance to stick together when things go south. Wish us luck!

Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com