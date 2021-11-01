Meg Luce: When couples can’t agree

Have you and your partner ever been on opposite sides of an important decision?

Say one of you wants to have a child and the other does not. Or one of you has always dreamed of retiring together and traveling, but the other wants to keep working. Or maybe one of you wants to uproot and move to another state, but the other can’t imagine leaving their home and community. Sometimes, one spouse wants to make a big purchase, and the other doesn’t want to take the financial risk.

These decisions can be excruciatingly stressful and demanding on the relationship, so what do you do? Lie to your partner and do what you want? Go along with what your partner wants, regardless of how you feel? Neither of these strategies is a good idea, and anger and resentment will pile up.

Nothing will make these decisions easy, but you can take steps to improve the process. When couples take these steps, they give themselves the best possible chance to sort things out with their relationship intact. And maybe do a bit of growing in the process.

Great Shared Decision-Making

1. Get Clear

The first part of great shared decision-making is getting clear on what is important to you and why. Can you identify what you want? Where is it coming from? Is it a desire, or is it a “should”? A “should” might be something you inherited from your past that may no longer be relevant. Discerning what is important and why may help you identify potential areas of compromise. For instance, your desires may have pieces that feel essential, whereas other aspects may have some give.

2. Talk To Your Partner

This is the part where you take turns telling each other what you want. Sidebar: Do this without telling your partner why they are wrong to want what they want! Share about what is important to you and where it is coming from. Also, talk about areas of flexibility, which, hopefully, there will be a few.

3. Listen To Your Partner

As each person shares their desires regarding an important decision, the partner listens. The goal is to be open-minded about what your partner has to say. This is the tricky part — staying open and curious even when their desires oppose your own. Then be able to settle down and listen to a whole paragraph without blurting out how your ideas are much more important! Right, not easy at all. Let your spouse see how their desires make sense. This will help them feel heard and respected.

4. Stay in the Tension and Brainstorm

Did you know there is good tension and bad tension? Couples therapy pioneer Dr. Ellyn Bader calls the good kind of tension “tension for growth.” Staying respectfully engaged with each other over a tough decision is tension for growth. Brainstorming about your dilemma is tension for good. Let your spouse’s happiness be as important as your own as you consider what could work for both of you. Only the best in you can do that. The worst in you may want to yell, cry, sulk, or lie! This process will require the best in you to rise to the surface just like cream.

5. Come To An Agreement

Arriving at an agreement that both people feel good about results from staying open and collaborative. You know you are on the right track in your relationship when each of you can sometimes give and sometimes receive. The whole process might go quickly, or it might take a while, depending on the topic. For high-stakes issues, the dialogue may require many conversations over time. (Did I mention this is hard?) If the couple is dedicated to each other and can avoid rushing the process, they will likely find their way through. This takes considerable maturity, and some will not make it.

Whether your issue is big or small, these steps will guide you in strong shared decision-making.

Stay focused on the process for the solutions to appear.

Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com