Meg Luce: Valentine’s Day dos and don’ts for couples

Alright, alright, maybe you think Valentine’s Day is a silly Hallmark rip-off. Fair enough. But does your partner agree? You might want to be sure about that before writing the whole thing off. Plus, why not have a little extra fun with your sweetie on Valentine’s Day?

As a couples therapist, I hear about the occasional Valentine’s disaster. One partner in the relationship is hoping for something special. The other partner doesn’t think it’s a big deal or forgets, and someone ends up with hurt feelings. Before you know it, the day for sweethearts becomes a day of misery. This can be a symptom of relationship insecurities. Or heck, maybe one of you just really likes Valentine’s Day, and if so, that’s OK.

Often, you can easily prevent problems with a bit of forethought and planning. But is it worth the effort? One thousand times yes! Rather than having a miserable time then the repair job of patching things up, use a little effort upfront and enjoy a stress-free occasion.

Don’t leave it up to chance

Instead of leaving things up to chance, go ahead and talk it up. Your spouse is a mere mortal, so don’t expect them to know you would like a dozen roses and Champagne served in the hot tub in pink polka dot underwear. You’re going to have to say so. Not saying it’s going to happen even if you do, but it’s worth a try.

One of the most common problems I see is when couples don’t say what they want because (say it with me) “because I shouldn’t have to.” Yes. You. Do. Even if, “I’ve told my spouse before.” Remember – mere mortal. Set yourself up for success and use your lovely voice to say what you want! Bring out the sticky notes, send some cute reminder texts, or sprinkle some candy hearts around. Be generous with pleasant reminders so you can have the special day you want.

Don’t take it too seriously

Your Valentine’s Day celebration should not be a measure of how much your partner loves you. The bigger the box of chocolate does not mean your partner loves you more. (Remember, it’s not the size that counts. Hah!) Some people do absolutely nothing for Valentine’s Day, and they love each other one million percent. So don’t let yourself believe that if your partner really loved you, they would automatically make a fuss over Valentine’s Day.

Whether people think to celebrate Valentine’s Day probably has more to do with if it has become a fun tradition, whether they’re having a crazy-busy week and don’t forget, or if they are inclined toward holiday celebrations.

Do take the pressure off

Especially if you have had Valentine’s Day crash and burn in the past, make sure to talk this one over ahead of time. Sometimes people can get anxious that it won’t go well, which makes them want to avoid the occasion for fear of disappointing their sweetheart. This creates more problems, so it’s essential to take the pressure off. Instead, let it be a lighthearted time to enjoy being a couple. Talk about the different ways you can celebrate your relationship. Decide on something together and have fun.

Do have fun

Ask each other how you would like to mark the Valentine’s Day occasion. Do you want to exchange gifts? Would you like to skip the gifts and spend some time together? Share ideas about how you would each like to mark the day.

So, leave Hallmark out of it if you like, take the pressure off, and have a good time. If your partner forgets Valentine’s Day and it’s important to you, no problem, just celebrate the following week with an extra side of chocolate.

Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com