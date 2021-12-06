Meg Luce: Serve up the holidays as a team

We are in full swing for holidays 2021. Holiday fun usually means extra planning, shopping, cooking, cleaning and maybe even travel. All this brings plenty of opportunities to get along with your spouse as well as extra chances to get stressed out and argue. So this month, I will share a special holiday recipe for making merry by working as a team with your spouse. Hopefully, this will help you avoid an unwanted visit this season from the Grinch himself!

Before we get to the recipe for getting along, let me detail how the holiday fun can often hit a sour note. Here is a common scenario: Partner A doesn’t mention to Partner B their holiday heart’s desires. Same thing for Partner B. Partners A & B expect each other to get with their program through telepathic communication. When it doesn’t happen, one partner will say to the other something like, “Where the heck is your holiday spirit?” The other partner is left scratching their head and wondering what happened to the holiday magic.

Here is another familiar unwanted holiday plotline. Partner A does all the work while partner B sits around with Yuletide cheer but contributes little. Eventually, partner A, getting crankier by the minute, lambastes partner B, and the eggnog hits the fan. No need to let your household plunge into bleak midwinter! Instead, use these tips for your holiday enjoyment.

Holiday Dreaming

Sit down with your partner and some peppermint cocoa for some holiday dreaming. What do you each imagine would be special this year? How do you see it playing out? Sometimes the dreaming can be almost as fun as the real thing. Fewer decorations? More family time? Holiday lights? Scaling back on gifts? How about stocking stuffers? Charitable giving? Once you sketch out and agree on the blueprint for the holiday, you can flow together instead of engaging unknowingly in a game of holiday tug-of-war.

Make a list of to-dos

Once you have your general plan, make a list of to-dos. From your list of to-dos, divide them up between you, so each of you shares in the work. As you are divvying up the tasks, if one of you hates one job, say wrapping gifts, maybe the other doesn’t mind it. If you just can’t decide, go ahead and have a few good-natured games of roshambo.

Make a Plan

Figure out which tasks you can enjoy doing together — some things you may rather do separately. Lay out your plan and set aside the time. If it looks like you won’t accomplish all you had hoped to, that’s OK. Let your partner know you need to revise the plan. Include your partner in the revision, even if you think they will be disappointed. Hopefully, both of you will skip the wish for perfection and choose instead to take in life’s imperfect moments.

Make Revisions

When my husband and I got home from Thanksgiving in Colorado, our grand plan to decorate the house for the holidays went by the wayside. Instead, I came home under the weather, and he got the job of taking care of me. (Not sure which is worse.) At first, we were disappointed and frustrated that the house was not getting decorated. But we finally settled down to relax and recuperate. We had to go with Plan B, which is to jump into decorating next weekend.

Afterglow

After the holiday is over, you can think together about what went well and what you might want to change up for next year. Reviewing the holiday can be a fun way to relive your time together and enjoy special moments all over again. The afterglow is also a nice time to offer appreciations to each other.

But for now, set aside some time together for your holiday intentions. Create something special. Let it be simple, or jolly, or holy. There will never be another holiday season 2021. So serve it up together, and enjoy.

Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com