Meg Luce: Relationship renewal

Things can get a little musty for those of us in long-term relationships as the years roll along. Those same old jokes we’ve heard a thousand times. Those endless requests to take out the trash. Or such reminders as, “Don’t forget to turn off the heater.” Or “Puleeze rinse out the sink after shaving!”

It’s hard not to cringe when hearing some of these old standard reminders from your soul mate. And it’s tempting to tune out your partner with a sing-songy “yes, dear,” and then “forget” the request altogether and go about your merry way.

With the New Year upon us, it’s a good time to think about relationship renewal. Living with another human with the myriad and sundry idiosyncrasies on both sides is no small thing. Sure, the domestic bugaboos might seem small compared to larger scale world events, but they are still important and can impact our individual, day-to-day lives in big ways.

So, what does create a feeling of renewal in long-term relationships?

A Bit of Humble

One of my friends likes to say, “Be reasonable. Do it my way.” This is a funny reminder that Your Way is not the only reasonable way to do things. (Evidently, this is true even when loading the dishwasher.) I would argue that a bit of humble regarding your partner having their own way of doing things will refresh your relationship. I would go so far as to say that your relationship will not feel renewed if you are going around muttering to yourself about how your partner should do things your way.

Speak up!

On the other hand, if something is important enough that it bugs you a lot, go ahead and speak up. (There may well be a request for a nuanced conversation about the loading of the dishwasher at my house in 2022. We’ll see what the new year brings.) Don’t sit on those things that are driving you bananas. If it is important, speak up with kindness and respect, or things will start to feel bogged down.

Be Open

I notice with my clients and my own relationship that renewal comes from taking risks to live intimately and honestly. Each chapter of life brings a new set of feelings, tasks, and challenges: whether it’s falling in love, raising children, handling teens, navigating work stress, the challenges of retirement and aging, various other life catastrophes, as well as digging out of record-breaking snowstorms (right?). For better or worse, there is always something new to master.

Rather than hiding your challenges, sharing what you are going through with your spouse lets your partner understand the latest twists and turns in your life. Sharing life’s ever-changing odyssey, including the darkness, is like welcoming new light after the winter solstice.

Be Interested

Sometimes longtime couples think they know everything their spouse will say. So they stop asking questions and listening. But, if you tune back in, you will likely find something you never knew about your partner. Or at least you might have a good time hunting for something interesting.

The Questions

Here are seven questions to renew interest in each other again. Can you think of a few more?

What are you scared of?

What are you proud of?

What are your regrets?

What do you still hope to accomplish?

How has your life shaped you?

What do you look forward to?

What brings meaning to your life?

Does renewing interest in each other mean the same old jokes will suddenly be funnier? Probably not. But the feeling about the jokes, along with sharing life’s hopes and regrets, can be as nostalgic as Auld Lang Syne.

You can keep renewing your relationship as the years roll along. Doing so will remind you how much there is to hold dear.

Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com