Meg Luce: Relationship reboot

This time of year, the days are getting shorter, and nights are getting longer. Those long chilly nights can be an inviting time for partners to cuddle up together, which brings up the topic of sex and intimacy.

For most couples, sex starts out in the relationship as an activity that happens spontaneously. I often hear from my clients, “At first, we couldn’t keep our hands off of each other!” However, as the years roll along, what once seemed effortless can become awkward and faltering. Couples can begin to think, welp, I guess that’s it for us. The sexual relationship can fade away without anyone intentionally deciding it’s over. If that’s you, hold on a minute. You can do a lot to revitalize your sexual relationship if you care to make an effort.

From extensive training with sex therapist Martha Kauppi in her course, Assessing and Treating Sex Issues in Therapy, I have learned that many relationship sex problems are due to a lack of basic information and a breakdown of communication and connection. More severe difficulties can require a doctor or sex therapist. If there is sex pain or physical performance difficulties, always see your doctor to address your concerns.

Easy Peasy…at First

In the early stages of love, hormones are in full bloom, and the couple is focused on bonding. In the later stages of relationships, other activities can take a greater priority, leaving the sexual relationship to flounder. Add in everyday stress and a multitude of demanding life events, and the sexual relationship can get bumped to the sidelines.

Clunk Clunk

Over time, couples may rely on the same old, same old way of engaging, and if something doesn’t go right, the couple may panic, thinking, oh, no, something is wrong with us. Thanks to all the hype about sex in our culture, people often think they are broken if they are not engaging flawlessly. Anxiety does not make for enjoyable sex, and the worries can take the fun right out of it.

Not Broken, Just Human

Creating a more improvisational sexual style of engaging can take the pressure off anxious couples. Suppose one activity isn’t working well, no problem. Change it up to a new position or activity. Because we are human and not robots, things can and do get off track at times. Perfectly normal. Maybe someone’s mind is drifting toward work, or someone is tired and loses their mojo. This doesn’t have to be a disaster. An interlude may turn out to be cuddling only, which can be perfectly blissful.

And another thing, as we all get more experienced at life (a.k.a. older!) bodies are sometimes less reliable in performing the activities we have in mind. So get comfortable with flexible expectations, folks. This attitude will serve you and your partner well as the years go by. If something goes awry, it doesn’t have to get weird!

The Dual Control Model

A fun way to open a discussion with your partner about sex is to share more about your preferences. Get some help from a great book called “Come As You Are,” by Emily Nagoski, Ph.D. One fabulous section of the book is about “accelerators and brakes.” Accelerators and brakes are metaphors from the “Dual Control Model” to describe the things that accelerate your sexual desire and the things that dampen your desire. When people are clear about what presses these two levers, they learn what works and what doesn’t for themselves and their partner. After all, have you ever pressed on the gas when the brake is still on? You get nowhere fast.

To recap the sexual health reboot: have fun with an improvisational sexual style, take risks with sharing your preferences, and most importantly, it’s OK to be human. You can renew your sexual connection with your partner and stay warm and cozy all winter long.

Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com