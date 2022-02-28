Meg Luce: 4 tips for tough moments in your relationship

Every relationship has tough moments. It’s a part of life to get frustrated, hurt, or disappointed with your partner. It’s perfectly normal and doesn’t necessarily mean anything is wrong. Somebody used a snappy tone. Somebody left the kitchen a mess. Somebody was driving too fast. Somebody feels their driving is forever criticized. See what I mean? Normal stuff. And since every relationship has tough moments, why not get good at handling them?

Getting good at tough moments is a chance to practice staying steady with yourself while engaging with your partner. You don’t have to ruin your day, beat yourself up, or demonize your spouse. Instead of experiencing the ups and downs in your relationship like an emotional puppet on a string, you can put in some effort and learn to master these moments. Sounds good, but how? That’s where the tips come in.

Reframe the moment

One way to begin mastering tough relationship moments is to reframe them conceptually.

One of my colleagues phrased it well when they said to think about these moments as “something important is happening.” Don’t you think that is better than thinking your partner is a real pain in the rear or that you are flawed beyond repair? Neither of those sentiments will take you anywhere worth going.

If instead you think to yourself, “Something important is happening,” it will give you a chance to slow down and handle things well. Instead of getting loud, speak more softly. Rather than becoming nasty or sullen, settle yourself down. Instead of rushing past it, you can say, “Hey, let’s figure this out.”

As you read this, you might think, what’s “important” about these moments? What’s important is knowing that you can listen, learn, and care about each other’s hurts. You can talk about and recover from whatever happens between you. You can clear the slate and start fresh every day rather than building up resentments from years of hurts and unresolved misunderstandings.

Take a break

Before jumping into mastering tough moments, double-check to see if you or your partner first needs a break. You will need a break if you are dying to say something mean or if your voice is loud enough for the neighbors to hear. If you need a break, that’s OK. Come back to the discussion later. After a break, it’s more likely to be a conversation between two adults instead of your third grade alter egos!

Decide who listens first

Both people need a chance to be heard after a tough moment. The goal is not to figure out who is right. The goal is for each person to feel understood — which doesn’t mean you have to agree. Decide who is ready to be a good listener first. It takes a lot of self-control and is not for the faint of heart! To repair a tough moment, see if you can listen until your partner feels understood. They will feel understood if you can walk a bit in their shoes and see the situation through their eyes. Then it will be the other person’s opportunity to be understood.

Explore the story behind the event

Explore the story behind the event. Humans are meaning-making creatures, so to unpack a tough moment, you’re going to want to find out the story behind the feelings. For example, what about a snappy tone was so upsetting? Why was your spouse so bugged by the messy kitchen? What’s the big deal about going five miles over the speed limit?

What upsets people is often less about what happened and more about what they tell themselves about what happened. This is where things get interesting. If you can remember “something important is happening” and get to the story, you may realize it’s less about you and more about how the event fits into your own or your partner’s life history.

Slowing down to explore tough moments will let you in on each other’s life stories. A difficult moment doesn’t have to get you down. You can get good at taking time to find out what is important. Then, just like a good subplot, it will add complexity and depth to your love story as a couple.

Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com