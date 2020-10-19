Medicare plan meetings in October and November

One good thing about a drought —it’s ideal for holding meetings outdoors. A trio of local, independent agents have added more dates for socially distanced informational sessions on the lawn of Sierra Commons (792 Searls Ave in Nevada City). Anybody interested in Medicare is invited any of the next three Mondays, Oct. 26, and Nov. 2 and 9 at 1:30 p.m.

A big topic will be how to spend wisely on Medicare supplements, those private insurance plans that fill in the gaps left by traditional Medicare. The levels are named by letter — with F, G, and N plans getting the most attention. The F plan isn’t available for new Medicare recipients, but still works for those who started Medicare in 2019 or sooner.

The recently launched G plans cover all Medicare’s gaps, just like the F plan, except for Medicare Part B’s yearly deductible, now $198. You’ll be shown how to weigh your monthly premium versus paying an extra deductible. They’ll also show how some people reduce their costs with another mid-priced option, the “N” plan.

Fall is also the only time to review your Medicare part D drug plan. That process can look daunting, but the Medicare.gov website has a great tool where you put in your prescriptions and your zip code (no other personal information needed), and you’ll soon get full details on the lowest-cost way to get those items, choosing from over 30 plans available here. The agents help with that job too.

Folks will leave the meeting with individualized price quotes for three or more different insurance options, plus written summaries of the plans and COVID-safe prepacked snacks and drinks.

For questions, or to arrange a different time to meet in a safe outdoor space, please call Matthew Osypowski at 530-277-8735 (voice or text), Grayson Davenport at 530-575-7099 (voice or text) or David Unterman at 530-272-4650. To accommodate persons with special needs at meetings, call 530-263-3297 (TTY 530-263-3297). David@bestpolicyhealth.com will answer email.