Medicare Discovery meetings in October for Nevada County

Timing is everything. With Medicare that timing is called the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (Oct. 15 through Dec. 7). For most people, this is the only time they can change or add a Part D-Drug plan or a Medicare Advantage plan for next year. Discovering what coverage you have, what you don’t and what you can change, is the purpose of this period. To help yourself, you can attend a free discovery meeting here in Nevada County. You’ll learn the good news about drug plans for 2020, the ups and downs of your choices, time lines and the differences between your choices for 2020. After the meeting, qualified attendees will be able to enroll in a plan or make changes to an existing plan.

October Medicare Meetings for Nevada County:

Oct. 16, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank Street, Grass Valley

Oct. 17, 2 p.m. Thursday, Players Pizza, 10161 Commercial Ave. Penn Valley

Oct. 18, 2 p.m. Friday, Round Table Pizza, 10894 Combie Rd, Lake of the Pines

Oct. 30, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank Street, Grass Valley

The meetings are free of charge and will be conducted by Nevada County residents Bill and Rita Anderson. Mr. Anderson is honored to serve over 1,300 Medicare recipients, at No-Added Cost. He is licensed and certified to present and provide Medicare Supplements, Part D Drug plans, and the Medicare Advantage plans in 10 states.

Those attending may find it helpful to bring their list of drugs, Medicare card and doctor information. Registration is not required but appreciated by calling 530-432-7988 or by -mail: Bill@MedicareDoneRight.com. For a list of future community meetings please go to http://www.MedicareDoneRight.com License #0K77382.

Hearing impaired can call 1-844-723-6473 (TTY : 711).