Medicare Discovery meetings in November in Nevada County

November is a special month for Medicare. It is the only full month during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period which ends on Dec. 7. For most people, this is the only time they can change or add a Part D-Drug plan or a Medicare Advantage plan for 2020. Discovering what coverage you have, what you don’t and what you can change, is the purpose of this period. To help you, you can attend a free discovery meeting here in Nevada County. You’ll learn the ups and downs of your choices, time lines and the differences between your choices for 2020. After the meeting, qualified attendees will be able to enroll in a plan or make changes to an existing plan.

November Medicare Meetings for Nevada County:

Nov. 1, 2 p.m. Friday, Players Pizza, 10161 Commercial Ave. Penn Valley

Nov. 13, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank Street, Grass Valley

Nov. 14, 2 p.m. Thursday, Players Pizza, 10161 Commercial Ave. Penn Valley

The meetings are free of charge and will be conducted by Nevada County residents Bill and Rita Anderson. Mr. Anderson is honored to serve over 1,300 Medicare recipients, at No-Added Cost. He is licensed and certified to present and provide Medicare Supplements, Part D Drug plans, and the Medicare Advantage plans in 10 states.

Those attending may find it helpful to bring their list of drugs, Medicare card and doctor information. Registration is not required but appreciated by calling 530-432-7988 or by e-mail: Bill@MedicareDoneRight.com. For a list of future community meetings please go to http://www.MedicareDoneRight.com License #0K77382.

Hearing impaired can call 1-844-723-6473 (TTY : 711)