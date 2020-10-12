Medicare discovery meetings happening in October: Info sessions available on zoom, in person

With Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (Oct. 15 through Dec. 7) you have some new, unique ways to get informed about changes, choices and opportunities for next year. The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is the only time when most people can change or add a Part D-Drug plan or a Medicare Advantage plan for next year. But this year, being unique, you have a choice of either in-person, six-foot-rule and sanitized hotel meetings; or online Zoom meetings. Understanding the Medicare road and discovering what coverage you have, what you don’t, and what you can change, is the purpose of this period. You’ll learn the good news about drug plans, the ups and downs of your choices, time lines, and the differences between your choices for 2021. After the meeting, qualified attendees will learn how to enroll in a plan or make changes to an existing plan.

October Medicare Hotel Meetings for Nevada County

Oct. 20, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank Street, Grass Valley

Oct. 28, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank Street, Grass Valley

October Medicare Zoom (Online) Meetings for Nevada County:

Oct. 14, 10 a.m. Wednesday

Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday

Oct. 30, 11 a.m. Friday

For all Zoom meetings you can attend by smart phone, tablet or PC. All you do is put in this web address: http://www.Zoom.us/join, then enter the Meeting ID: 864 870 1767, next enter the Passcode: FPKuj2. You should show up in the Zoom meeting and see the presenter, Bill Anderson or his information on the screen. You are encouraged to log in 10 minutes before the meeting start time.

The meetings are free of charge and will be conducted by Nevada County residents Bill and Rita Anderson. Mr. Anderson is honored to serve over 1,300 Medicare recipients, at No-Added Cost. He is licensed and certified to present and provide Medicare Supplements, Part D Drug plans, and the Medicare Advantage plans in 10 states.

Due to social distancing requirements, please register for hotel meetings so we can be sure you have a spot. Couples will be seated together (unless otherwise requested). In accordance with the governor’s rules, masks are to be worn so bring one or one will be provided. Register by calling 530-432-7988 or by e-mail at Bill@MedicareDoneRight.com please leave a phone number in case the meeting is full or if an opening comes up.

Registration is not required for Zoom meetings but is appreciated. For a list of future community meetings please go to http://www.MedicareDoneRight.com License #0K77382.

Hearing impaired can call 1-844-723-6473 (TTY : 711)