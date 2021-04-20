Matching gift opportunity raises funds for vital cancer equipment

Rick Williams, Jennifer Briggs, Sasha Hughes, and Toni St. Jacques with Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital are shown here with the SNMH Community Cancer Center’s linear accelerator.



It’s been more than a year since the world first learned of COVID-19 and much of our attention — understandably — has been focused on protecting ourselves and others from the disease that started a global pandemic.

While the focus on COVID-19 is important, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation continues to support philanthropic efforts to treat and prevent other deadly diseases within our community.

To that end, Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s new Radiation Oncologist Dr. Clayton Hess has identified equipment needs that will allow him to treat additional types of cancers at SNMH’s Community Cancer Center.

The addition of a new camera attachment for the hospital’s Linear Accelerator (a machine used for radiation treatment in cancer patients) will help guide radiation therapy and allow for high-precision, focused work on cancerous areas. A laryngoscope, which is an instrument for examining the larynx, will remove small growths and will help treat head and neck cancers.

SNMHF is currently raising the funds for these two new pieces of equipment, with a goal to raise $100,000 by June. The organization is currently 60% of the way there. In an effort to bolster donations, SNMHF Board member Denis Drew, MD and his wife Barbara Drew, RN, Phd are offering a dollar per dollar match up to $10,000 for donation toward the new Cancer Center equipment.

For the Drews — both award-winning medical professionals — the decision to support the new equipment for the SNMH Community Cancer Center was an easy one because it will provide comprehensive cancer treatment to community members without having to leave the comfort of their own backyard.

“The last thing you need to hear when you get a diagnosis of cancer is that the treatment requires repeated long drives from home,” said Denis. “Imagine having to drive home from frequent treatments over a period of many months when you are feeling sick from side effects?”

“What a godsend it is to have these state-of-the-art treatments located a short distance from home,” Denis continued. “This is why my wife and I want to make sure that Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Community Cancer Center remains state-of-the-art for treatment of most cancers.”

The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Community Cancer Center is recognized as a Center of Excellence in our region. It has been nationally accredited since 1994, and was a leader in the creation of the Greater Sacramento Regional Cancer Institute, which offers an even higher level of national accreditation.

Every year about 700 patient visits are compassionately cared for by the incredible staff, nurses, doctors and volunteers at the SNMH Community Cancer Center.

According to Linda Waring, Director of the Community Cancer Center at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, the new equipment will help the Cancer Center achieve an even higher caliber of health care in western Nevada County.

“This updated equipment will allow us to treat a greater range of cancer here at SNMH,” said Waring. “It will also help us monitor patients as they go through their cancer journey, which is crucial.”

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker added that the advanced equipment will also ease some of the stress that can come with a cancer diagnosis.

“Patients diagnosed with cancer have enough to worry about,” said Parker. “Knowing that our local hospital has the highest quality of equipment for patient health care will bring tremendous relief.”

Community members can support the purchase of the two new pieces of equipment at the SNMH Community Cancer Center by making a gift at http://www.supportsierranevada.org/donate or by calling 530.477.9700. Checks can also be mailed to SNMHF, PO Box 1810, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Donate now and your donation will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $10,000.