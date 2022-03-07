March is National Nutrition Month: Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy offering group pre-diabetes classes

March is National Nutrition Month and as such Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy, a local private practice run by registered dietitian nutritionists, would like to address a huge gap in care within our community and nation. Currently, Medi-care federal funded insurance for adults will only allow for medical nutrition therapy provided by a registered dietitian if participants have type 1, 2 or gestational diabetes or chronic kidney disease. What if you have pre-diabetes and want to prevent the progression to type 2 diabetes? You have very limited options.

There is a huge push for diabetes prevention due to the understanding that preserving and protecting the pancreas (the organ involved in secreting insulin) at the early stages of the disease can offer a more favorable outcome. Prevention for many people with type 2 diabetes is the key to reversing glucose impairment. In fact, the Center for Disease Control provides a Medi-care covered Diabetes Prevention Program due to this dangerous condition. The program is a six month commitment by participants which can be difficult with work and family obligations. Furthermore, in order for the organization providing the program to be paid, participants cannot miss more than two visits and must lose 7% body weight in the program time frame. While we are glad that a program and recognition of prevention exists, the attendance requirement makes this program extremely prohibitive. Not many organizations are willing or able to work for six months and not get paid for their time. Incentive programs such as providing gift cards and actual gifts for every attendee at every class session can help, but are costly if sponsorship/donations are not obtained for these sessions.

The Medical Nutrition Therapy Act of 2021 ( HR 3108, S 1536) was presented to the 117th US congress in May which will expand Medi-care coverage to include the following chronic conditions known to be improved by visit to a registered dietitian nutritionist; Pre-diabetes, obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia, malnutrition, eating disorders, cancer, GI diseases, cardiovascular disease, HIV/AIDS, unintentional weight loss. We urge you to write our senators (Alex Padilla, Diane Feinstein) and congressman (Doug LaMalfa) in support of this bill.

Until this important legislature is past, Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy is helping to pick up the slack. “Our dietitians believe in preventative health care and see as much as a 2% reduction in hemoglobin A1c (a test to measure diabetes) with medical nutrition therapy,” said Danielle Yantis, MS RDN DCES co-owner. Registered Dietitian and co-owner, Hannah Schuler adds, “We think everyone should have the opportunity to prevent disease if they can.”

To help the community, Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy will be offering group pre-diabetes classes once a month for a small cost of $35. To learn more about these classes or register call 530-615-4155 or go to http://www.sierramedicalnutrition.com . An ounce of prevention really does equal a pound of cure.





Source: Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy