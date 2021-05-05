Lora Lee Grutkowski retires from Western Sierra Medical Clinic

Western Sierra Medical Clinic has announced that Family Nurse Practitioner Lora Lee Grutkowski has retired from employment with the nonprofit health center effective March 12.

Grutkowski practiced clinical and hospital nursing for more than 40 years. She provided primary care services to the Sierra County community from 2008 to 2012, and from 2014 to 2021. She also served patients at Western Sierra Medical Clinic’s Grass Valley site as well as at its mobile clinic sites in Camptonville and Pike City.

“Lora Lee created a legacy of providing quality care and access to care in the community of Downieville and we intend to continue that legacy,” said Dr. Christina Lasich, Chief Medical Officer at Western Sierra Medical Clinic.

Western Sierra has hired a Physician Assistant, Daniel Barry, to work at the Downieville clinic full time beginning in June of 2021. He has several years’ experience working in community clinics in rural settings and he looks forward to joining the community as a full-time resident.

Western Sierra continues to have Dr. Leslie Lane available onsite weekly. Currently, she is available both Wednesday and Thursday and telehealth appointments are available as well. Physician Assistant Eric Olson is available onsite for immediate care on Mondays. Additionally, the primary care team is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week by phone for any of your urgent medical matters.

“We view our Downieville clinic as a critical access clinic not only for the residents but also for those that are visiting the area to enjoy its many natural resources,” said Jennifer Malone, Chief Executive Officer of Western Sierra Medical Clinic.

Starting in June the medical clinic hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., by appointment or walk-in. A provider is available by telephone during the weekend and evening hours seven days a week by calling the clinic’s main number, 530-289-3298. The dental clinic’s hours remain unchanged, Thursday 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., by appointment.

Western Sierra Medical Clinic is a Federally Qualified Health Center that provides comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health care in Nevada, Sierra and Placer counties. Founded in 1975, Western Sierra emphasizes preventive care, education and empowering patients to make informed decisions. You can learn more about Western Sierra Medical Clinic at http://www.wsmcmed.org or http://www.Facebook.com/WesternSierraMedicalClinic .

If you need an appointment or would like to speak with staff, call 530-289-3298.