‘Longest Day’: a bridge fundraiser for Alzheimer’s in Nevada County

Bridge players from surrounding communities are gearing up to help fight Alzheimer’s Disease with a special fundraiser, “The Longest Day,” on Wednesday, June 19.

Members of Unit 461 of the American Contract Bridge League will be playing duplicate bridge in four games from sunrise to sunset. All community members are welcome to join in. Research shows that mentally stimulating games, like bridge, may help keep our brains healthy as we age.

The first game begins at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Golden Empire Grange, 11283 Grange Ct., Grass Valley. Players will have some fun dressed in PJs. Breakfast items will be offered.

Games continue at the Grange at 9:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., with more refreshments. The Grange is forgoing rental fees for all three games to help the cause. The day of fundraising and bridge moves to Lake Wildwood for a game at 7 p.m. at the Community Center, 19088 Wildflower Dr., Penn Valley.

Table fees are $5 per player, per game — with all the money collected going to the Alzheimer’s Association. Players should plan to arrive 15 minutes early for table assignments.

Players are encouraged to donate additional funds, as well as seeking donations from friends and family. Last year, Unit 461 collected more than $3,000 and we are hoping for an even better turnout this year.

If you’d like help finding a partner at the Grange, contact Bruce Lester at 530-477-9586 or bvlester@att.net. For Lake Wildwood, contact Deanna Heyser at 831-402-2735 or deanna1947@gmail.com. For those unable to attend, donations can be made to American Contract Bridge League Unit 461 at alz.org.