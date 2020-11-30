Last chance Medicare Discovery Meeting for 2021 plans

Medicare Annual Enrollment Period for 2021 is ending on Dec. 7. For most people, this is your last chance to discover your options, change or add a plan for 2021. To help, you have one last in-person, six-foot-rule and sanitized Medicare Discovery Meeting in Nevada County. You’ll learn the good news about drug plans, how to avoid lifetime penalties, and the ups and downs of your choices for 2021. After the meeting, qualified attendees will be able to enroll in a plan or make changes to an existing plan.

The meeting will be held on Dec. 4 and starts at 2:30 p.m. in the ballroom at Gold Miners Inn at 121 Bank Street in Grass Valley.

The meeting is free of charge and will be conducted by Nevada County residents Bill and Rita Anderson. Mr. Anderson is honored to serve over 1,400 Medicare recipients, at No-Added-Cost. He is licensed and certified to present and provide Medicare Supplements, Part D Drug plans, and the Medicare Advantage plans in 11 states.

Due to social distancing requirements, please register for hotel meetings so we can be sure you have a spot. Couples will be seated together (unless otherwise requested). In accordance with the governor’s rules, masks are to be worn so bring one or one will be provided. Register by calling 530-432-7988 or by email at Bill@MedicareDoneRight.com. Please leave a phone number in case the meeting is full or if an opening comes up.

Hearing impaired can call 1-844-723-6473 (TTY : 711).