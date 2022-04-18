Katie Garcia: Living well with Parkinson’s

April happens to be World Parkinson’s Awareness month, so it seems like a great time to talk about some ways to make movement easier for those living with Parkinson’s disease. Considering Parkinson’s is the second most common neurodegenerative disease (behind only Alzheimer’s), with an estimated 1 million people in the U.S. affected, it is likely we all know someone affected by this disease. Parkinson’s Disease is a neurodegenerative brain disorder, meaning it progresses over time. It produces problems with movement, which are due to a problem in transmission of Dopamine, the chemical messenger primarily responsible for movement. There are a variety of symptoms, both related to movement (motor symptoms) and unrelated to movement (non-motor symptoms). Common movement symptoms include small, slow movements, stiffness, tremors, and impaired balance and coordination.

One of the main struggles for those living with Parkinson’s Disease is difficulty with everyday movement, which we call functional mobility. As a physical therapist treating those with Parkinson’s, the complaints I hear most frequently include difficulty getting in and out of bed, moving in bed, and difficulty pulling up the covers. I hear the phrase “The blankets have gotten heavier.” Difficulty getting up from chairs and couches are another common complaint, as standing up often takes multiple attempts. Lastly, but so very common, is the complaint of “shuffling gait.”

The symptoms associated with Parkinson’s that are generally the culprits of these mobility problems are bradykinesia, or slow movement, and hypokinesia, small movement. What’s happening is that there is a mismatch between the way the person perceives the movement produced and the actual movement that is occurring. In other words, it feels like they are putting out enough power for normal movement, but the movement produced is not normal. The movement produced is too slow and too small. Often a person will report their spouse is making comments about the way they move, for example “my husband says I need to pick up my feet more,” or “my wife says I am shuffling when I walk.” In other words, the person isn’t aware of the problem due to the inability to feel that the movement is not big enough or powerful enough to accomplish the task. We call this is a movement amplitude problem. The movement needs to be produced in a bigger way. Other symptoms can influence movement as well, including rigidity (muscle tightness), tremors, or dyskinesia (involuntary muscle movement). Secondary problems can occur as well, including decreased range of motion, and weakness, often as a result of decreased activity.

The good news is that there are ways to help these movement problems. In dealing with the mismatch between perceived movement and actual movement as described above, the treatment approach is to retrain mobility using large amplitude movement training. This approach to large amplitude training is used in recognized programs such as LSVT Big, and Parkinson’s Wellness Recovery (PWR). The idea is to retrain the brain in the way normal movement feels. Initially, when individuals start with this approach it will feel like they are moving “too big,” however, the movement being produced looks normal to the rest of us. Through feedback and practice, the brain relearns how much output is required to attain normal movement. The role of the physical therapist is to assess the movement, determine which cues and strategies will work best for a specific task, and work on retraining the movement to be more normal and more efficient, making the task easier to accomplish. As the program progresses, the goal of the therapist is to provide less feedback so that over time the person becomes independent without cueing. This training requires appropriate intensity and sufficient practice to ensure that brain change occurs. Part of this repetitive practice occurs in the physical therapy clinic, and part of it occurs at home. A home program also ensures the progress made will continue to be maintained.

While large amplitude therapy will be an effective treatment option for many with Parkinson’s, it is important to remember that because Parkinson’s presents differently in each individual, there is not a “one size fits all” approach to management. The physical therapist will choose appropriate treatment approaches based on the findings of their evaluation. The evaluation will include assessment of movement and will look at factors affecting movement, such as strength, range of motion, coordination, and balance. It will also include discussion about the individual’s goals – what they would like to be able to do better.

No matter which treatment approach is used, helping the individual find ways to stay active and involved in an ongoing exercise program will be a priority. There has been extensive research on the Parkinson’s population in regards to regular, moderate intensity exercise with compelling evidence for slowing of the Parkinson’s Disease progression, which may delay the need for increasing medication dosages. Other significant benefits of exercise include improved postural control and balance, decreased cardiac risk, improved cognitive function, decreased depression risk, and decreased fatigue, just to name a few. As you can see, exercise is an important part of living well with Parkinson’s.

Difficulty moving is a big obstacle for those with Parkinson’s. If this is a problem for you or someone you know, it may be time to think about seeing a physical therapist. Intermittent bouts of physical therapy, along with an ongoing exercise program, are essential parts of the long-term management of Parkinson’s Disease.

Move better, live better!

Katie Garcia, MPT, is a physical therapist at Fit for Life Physical Therapy (www.fitforlifencpt.com) in Grass Valley. She specializes in treating neurological conditions, with emphasis on stroke management and Parkinson’s Disease. In 2010, she became certified in LSVT Big, a program used with Parkinson’s Disease and Parkinson’s-like syndromes, and since has continued advanced training in that field

Katie Garcia

