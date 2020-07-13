Joyful Aging: Jerry Martin
Special to The Union
Jerry Martin, 78, takes good care of himself because he plans “to live to 100.” His exercise routine consists of playing pickleball with his friends at Memorial Park, working out on exercise machines he keeps handy in his living room, and walking his dogs, Fox and Panda.
If black belts could be given in sudoku, Jerry would have earned several for his passionate commitment to spreading the word about the benefits of the game. He’s organized local sudoku tournaments for elementary and middle school students for several years. And he regrets that this year’s tournament has to be postponed because of the coronavirus.
Jerry, who has a master’s degree in television production, has also created a program to salute young readers. He videotapes two minutes of a beginner student reading aloud, which he then shares on YouTube. Seeing themselves on the screen is a giant boost for the young readers.
Although Jerry currently lives in Grass Valley, his work life has spanned the globe — from Africa, where he was a Peace Corps volunteer in Somalia; to Hawaii, where he worked as a disc jockey; to Colorado, where he worked for several years. He also has completed several writing projects and hopes to get his book published on the brain benefits of Sudoku.
Jerry urges seniors to give their lives meaning by becoming passionately engaged in ways that contribute to the community. He’s convinced that giving to and helping others is the key to joyful aging.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User