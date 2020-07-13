Joyful Aging: Jerry Martin

Jerry Martin, 78, takes good care of himself because he plans “to live to 100.” His exercise routine consists of playing pickleball with his friends at Memorial Park, working out on exercise machines he keeps handy in his living room, and walking his dogs, Fox and Panda.

If black belts could be given in sudoku, Jerry would have earned several for his passionate commitment to spreading the word about the benefits of the game. He’s organized local sudoku tournaments for elementary and middle school students for several years. And he regrets that this year’s tournament has to be postponed because of the coronavirus.

Jerry, who has a master’s degree in television production, has also created a program to salute young readers. He videotapes two minutes of a beginner student reading aloud, which he then shares on YouTube. Seeing themselves on the screen is a giant boost for the young readers.

Although Jerry currently lives in Grass Valley, his work life has spanned the globe — from Africa, where he was a Peace Corps volunteer in Somalia; to Hawaii, where he worked as a disc jockey; to Colorado, where he worked for several years. He also has completed several writing projects and hopes to get his book published on the brain benefits of Sudoku.

Jerry urges seniors to give their lives meaning by becoming passionately engaged in ways that contribute to the community. He’s convinced that giving to and helping others is the key to joyful aging.