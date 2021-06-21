John Seivert: Tackling the TDS Enduro

June 4 to 6 was the ninth running of the world-renowned TDS Enduro Mountain bike race at the Sanchez Ranch in Grass Valley. With the 2020 race canceled due to the pandemic, this race had all the more reasons to be spectacular. One hundred and twenty professional mountain bike riders specializing in downhill, free-riding, and enduro racing were eager to test their technical downhill skills in this invite-only event. That’s right, invited. This race attracts the best in the business, and a look at the roster confirmed that this was truly going to be one heck of a race. Golf has the Master’s, MLB, and NBA has their respective All-Star games; Enduro Mountain bike racing has The TDS right here in Grass Valley.

Enduro mountain bike racing is akin to downhill skiing, except that in enduro racing, the riders will race down nine different runs for time. The race covers two full days of racing. Like all stage races in cycling, the fastest overall (least amount of time) is the winner. These races are so competitive that many enduro races are decided within seconds. After this years’ racing, the winner’s margin of the 2021 edition of the TDS Enduro Mountain bike race was less than one second.

Duncan Nason from Santa Rosa finished first in a total time of 20 min. 56.249 sec. with local Grass Valley native Myles Morgan, now residing in Bellingham, Washington, on his heels with a time of 20 min. 57.483 sec. Another standout performance in the men’s field was 17-year-old Anthony Pritchett from Nevada City. Anthony is a Junior at Nevada Union High School who races on the high school mountain bike team. He finished 12th overall in a stacked field of professional racers. In a modified high school race schedule this Spring, Anthony raced varsity and won all four races.

In the women’s field of fourteen riders, Carson City’s Amy Morrison won handily with 23 min. 38.390 sec. Second place went to Essence Florie of Thousand Oaks, California. She was 57 seconds off the leader in a time of 24 min. 35.919 sec.

In all extreme sports such as enduro bike racing, there are risks of crashes. Most of the time, the crashes result in many riders sporting road rash and a few bruised bodies and egos. This year we had our fair share of injuries that were managed exceptionally well. When a rider went down on Saturday, our medical team was on the scene within minutes and had the rider taken care of and in the medical system within thirty minutes. We had lacerations, road rash, sprained shoulders, stiff necks, and backs that all needed our attention. We stayed busy and were able to handle everything thrown at us. The TDS Enduro medical team was made up of three MDs, two nurse practitioners, and a physical therapist. All staff has wilderness medicine certifications as well as emergency medicine specialties. These are the skills needed when putting on a mountain bike event with potentially dangerous consequences from flying down a mountain at high speeds on rocky terrain. Our medical team is directed and run by Dr. Jon Pritchett of Bouchier Pritchett Family Medicine and the office manager / Onsite medical manager, Olivia Pritchett.

The weekend of racing was packed with exciting racing in all categories. New this year was the Ebike category. That’s right, Ebikes are welcome and integrated into almost every discipline of bike racing these days. TDS Race director Ron Sanchez is a big supporter of the e-bike division and has now referred to us mountain bike riders as riding Amish bikes or pushing bikes, as the Australians call them. I love seeing any bike on trails because the more people get on bikes, the healthier population we will have. You would think that riding an Ebike would be faster, but due to the technical downhill racing, the first-place Ebike riders’ time would have been placed in 12th place in the pro men’s category. If the racing included any pedal sections or even uphill riding, I am sure the Ebikes would have fared better. Nonetheless, these top pro-Ebike racers were shredding the course with intensity.

The 2022 edition of the TDS Enduro Mountain bike race will return to the usual calendar spot sometime in April. Keep an eye out for this event if you want to witness some of the most skilled downhill mountain bike racers in the world. You won’t be disappointed, but instead may go straight to your local bike shop and pick up a mountain bike and start riding. If you have issues that don’t allow you to ride, an e-bike could be just the thing to get you on the trails.

Lastly, for a look at images from this year’s edition of the TDS go to Mike Oitzman Photography bit.ly/tds-2021.

John Seivert is a doctor of physical therapy and he has been practicing for 34 years. He opened Body Logic Physical Therapy in Grass Valley in 2001. He has been educating physical therapists since 1986. Contact him at bodylogic2011@ yahoo.com

John Seivert, DPT, working on Myles Morgan on Sunday morning before the sixth stage. Myles is a graduate from Nevada Union High School in 2019 and finished the race in 2nd overall. Myles is racing for EVIL Bikes.

Provided photo