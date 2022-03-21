John Seivert: Myth-busting: Exercise and back pain

This month of March was the first in-person Speaker Series offered at Body Logic Physical Therapy. There will be a thirty-to-forty-minute lecture followed by Q & A each month for the rest of the year. See our website for dates, times and topics. The topic of the lecture on March 7 was “Myth-busting: What are the most common myths around treating chronic low back pain?“

Since back pain and exercise are always a hot topic, and I covered this topic in my lecture, I thought I would start with going over this belief that people with back pain can be cured or fixed with exercise.

Firstly, for a tiny percentage of people with low back pain, there is no cure for treating chronic low back pain. The term “cure” needs to be replaced with “self-management” of low back pain for this sub-group.

Self-management of chronic low back pain is very successful and can be achieved with a combination of tools. There are several different exercises, stretching techniques, meditation, diet, and many other wellness strategies working on the mind-body integration that can aid in decreasing chronic low back pain. Physical Therapists use a wide variety of exercises to help manage chronic low back pain. There are exercises to strengthen weak muscles, elongate or stretch tight muscles, help coordinate the spine’s stability, and many exercises or techniques designed to ease the pain. Physical therapists like to use the word exercise and home exercise program to include these concepts.

Exercise alone does not prevent or eliminate chronic low back pain sufferers. A vast array of research has shown that most people with back pain exercise regularly, and their exercises do not eliminate the pain. Research has shown that this subset of chronic low back pain sufferers are typically hypervigilant with everything they do. They keep the trunk (core) muscles “turned on,” hoping that keeping a stiff spine will help eliminate the frequent pains throughout the day. This thinking is flawed. The excessive co-contraction of the trunk muscles causes loading to the spine. This load further sensitizes the back structures (muscles, ligaments and bones), which causes more pain.

Imagine holding your fist tight all day, and then when you go to use your hand to grab a cup of coffee, it causes pain, and it feels weak, tired, and stiff. The thinking at that point is to do what? Yeah, strengthen the wrist if it feels vulnerable, right?

Wrong. The evidence shows that it hasn’t worked in the past and won’t work in the future. Now, the good news about this group of back pain sufferers.

Research on Chronic Low Back Pain sufferers

Over the past decade, a group of researchers from Curtin University in Western Australia studied this subgroup of chronic low back pain patients. They ran a series of randomized controlled trials. The studies took place in three countries (Australia, the United Kingdom and Norway). One group (control group) received the standard treatment of physical therapy prescribed exercises to strengthen the back, information on protecting their backs with stabilization exercises, and body mechanics training for lifting heavy objects. The second group (experimental group) received instructions on how to move their backs with full spine range of motion and instructed the patients on how to relax their core muscles with all activities. The researchers told the patients to stop the co-contraction of the trunk muscles with everything they did and spend more time helping them dispel their belief system that their backs were fragile, discs were wearing out, and that their backs were any minute could fail and crumble. They showed them the evidence that our backs are solid, robust structures that can take a great deal of abuse and still function beautifully. They soon understood that we could treat a back injury, like an ankle sprain. A day or two of rest, ice, and some anti-inflammatories and then back to movement, exercises and resuming all activities has proven effective. Expect a few days to a week to be back to full activity.

These patients were followed and measured at four intervals (three, six, nine and 12 months) over an entire year.

The results were earth-shattering. The experimental group demonstrated marked improvements in every single measure. They had overall less pain, improved function, most went back to work full time, and all of them resumed activities that were painful and scary to them a year prior. They stopped protecting their backs, and their backs go better, much better. They relaxed their abdominal muscles when sitting, lifting, and doing most everything. They sat in chairs slouched with fully relaxed spines and enjoyed their exercises without the co-contraction of the core muscles. They felt looser and had more energy. The subjects in the experimental group realized that there was time to exercise and strengthen the trunk muscles as hard as they could, and then there was a time to relax completely.

The control group demonstrated minimal improvements. The authors’ conclusion over a decade of work on these three studies is that people with back pain believe that tightening their abdominals to do anything strenuous is the correct way to protect the spine. Even when these beliefs were causing pain, they found that the more people had pain, the harder they worked, and the more pain they experienced. The exciting pattern with these chronic low back pain patients was their belief in keeping their core muscles turned on even when sitting and having a meal, watching TV, or at their workstations. It became a vicious cycle of pain – tighten muscles – more pain – tighten muscles. The research demonstrated that the perpetual co-contraction of the abdominal and back muscles created massive loads to the spinal structures, as stated in the hypothesis.

This exciting phenomenon may not be the case for many of the readers of this column. Most of you reading this may have even had low back pain in the past, and a series of core strengthening exercises has given you the tools to manage your pain. Phil Carville wrote about that concept last month. However, if you have a spouse, friend, or co-worker dealing with low back pain for many years, exercising regularly, and seeing many providers, they may be a candidate for some physical therapy. Physical therapy will address their pain by looking closely into their habits and beliefs and challenging these ideals with a PT that will tease out the fact from fiction. These researchers have called this approach in managing chronic low back pain patients, Cognitive Functional Therapy. Cognitive Functional Therapy has become common knowledge in many physical therapy clinics across the nation and world.

The evidence is clear that exercising is beneficial for people with back pain. If you haven’t been exercising, start a program that your physical therapist or trainer supervises. If exercising is causing you pain, consult your physical therapist, and they will help you identify the exercises, movements, or daily habits that could be causing your pain. Lastly, your exercise routine should make you feel good, invigorated, and ready to take on the world. You shouldn’t feel beat up, sore, achy, and with low back pain. Enjoy your exercise.

John Seivert is a doctor of physical therapy and he has been practicing for 34 years. He opened Body Logic Physical Therapy in Grass Valley in 2001. He has been educating physical therapists since 1986. Contact him at bodylogic2011@ yahoo.com