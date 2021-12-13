John Seivert: Lessons learned from 240 miles above Earth

While explaining the benefits of weightless exercising like aqua therapy (exercising in the pool) to a patient with severe osteoporosis, I found I needed to bring up the good and not-so-good effects of weightlessness on our bodies. This patient had several vertebral body compression fractures and was finding incredible relief from back pain with the ability to move her legs, arms and spine in such a fantastic range. I explained the benefits of weightless exercise for her condition and many others with severe arthritic joints in the lower extremities. The discussion turned to prolonged weightlessness and our astronauts’ physical and mental demands. So, what are the effects of weightlessness on our bodies?

The astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) orbiting Earth 240 miles above the ground are greatly affected by weightlessness. Living and working in space is mentally strenuous. But the lack of gravity makes working in a spacecraft physically undemanding. When on Earth, we constantly use antigravity muscles such as the calf muscles, the quadriceps, and the extensor muscles of the back and neck. Since astronauts work in a weightless environment, minimal muscle contraction is needed to support their bodies or move around the space station. Without gravity, there is no regular use of our muscles, so they weaken and lose size (atrophy). Atrophy can begin in our bodies within 48-72 hours of an injury for us earthlings, so you can imagine the need to exercise for astronauts. Studies have shown that astronauts experience up to 20% loss of muscle mass on spaceflights lasting five to eleven days.

Even though muscle mass and strength can be regained once astronauts have returned to Earth, maintaining muscle in space is a concern for long-duration space missions. Astronaut Shannon Walker spent 168 days in orbit. She launched on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft named Resilience on Nov. 15, 2020, and returned to Earth on the same spacecraft on May 2, 2021. The daily exercise routine for all astronauts is two and a half hours of strenuous weight training and aerobic exercise. I try not to badger my patients to do 5-10 minutes of exercise daily to improve their function with stories about astronauts and their requirements to stay healthy once they return to Earth. I will occasionally share the astronaut’s story.

How tough is it to become an astronaut?

To become a NASA astronaut, you need to be at the top of your class in one of the many degrees in the physical sciences, typically holding a Ph.D., as well as a physical specimen able to train extremely hard for hours at a time. Last week, on Dec. 6, NASA announced its ten new astronaut candidates, and Christina Birch, former pro track cyclist, and the 11-time national champion, was selected. Twelve thousand applicants were vying for a spot to become a NASA astronaut. This was the first new class of astronauts in four years.

Exercise Equipment on the International Space Station (ISS)

Three types of equipment are used on the ISS to keep the astronauts healthy.

One is the Resistive Exercise Device (RED). The RED hardware is designed to perform weight-training exercises as they do on Earth. It is lightweight and portable, and it offers a constant resistance throughout its full range of motion. The device duplicates the effects of gravity and is easily adjusted to a predetermined amount. This would be like the Gravitron machine found in most local health clubs.

The Cycle Ergometer with Vibration Isolation System (CEVIS) is like a mechanical bike, but this bike has no saddle. It is bolted to the floor, and the astronauts snap their shoes onto the pedals. A seatbelt holds them in place. Changing the resistance allows for increased work.

And finally, the Treadmill Vibration Isolation System (TVIS) is a free-floating treadmill. Highly flexible wire rope isolators (bungies) hold it together. Astronauts strap a belt cord around them and walk for fitness. A key element to this treadmill is the added benefit of the vibration plate. Vibration plates are now commonplace in many health clubs, rehabilitation facilities, and research labs. Studies have shown that adding vibration to isometric exercises increases the load on all our antigravity muscles, ligament, and bones.

These exercise machines allow the astronauts to exercise vigorously to help prevent bone and muscle loss and cardiovascular fitness. The overall rehabilitation program enables crewmembers to meet the physical performance demands of space missions. NASA specialists conduct annual fitness assessments, prescribe individualized exercise programs, and provide one-on-one pre-flight and post-flight conditioning activities.

Sleeping on the ISS is another interesting process. The astronauts climb into their beds which are thin mattresses with belts used to hold them firmly against the mattress to replicate sleeping on Earth. Our bodies are designed for Earth. We need gravity to build strong and healthy bodies with fully functioning systems. So, the next time you feel like you would like to live in space for its ease in moving about by floating everywhere, your daily exercise routine will have to be two and a half hours instead of that 10-15 minutes you are currently doing. Gravity does suck sometimes but get out there and enjoy it anyways.

John Seivert is a doctor of physical therapy and he has been practicing for 34 years. He opened Body Logic Physical Therapy in Grass Valley in 2001. He has been educating physical therapists since 1986. Contact him at bodylogic2011@ yahoo.com