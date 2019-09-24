Dr. Jeff Kane: Healthcare vs. pop culture

If you’re really old, think back to radio’s Dr. Christian. If you’re just plain old, recall television’s Dr. Ben Casey, and if you’re not so old, consider Dr. Marcus Welby, Dr. Gregory House, and Star Trek’s Dr. “Bones” McCoy. My all-time favorite is the 1950s series “Medic,” featuring Dr. Konrad Steiner, played by a young Richard Boone. Each episode began with, “A physician’s three qualities: the eye of an eagle, the heart of a lion, the hand…of a woman.” No kidding.

What these mythical heroes have in common is that they’re action figures. We never see them sitting quietly with a patient. No, Dr. Casey suddenly conjures the obscure diagnosis that eluded his smug house staff (“Phil, do you mean you didn’t even think of a pituitary granulocytoma?”) and fixes it just in time.

Fixing a pituitary granulocytoma is, of course, a good thing. When we truly need it, medical technology can be miraculous. But our pop fantasy has us expecting and even demanding that docs apply technology to vanquish every enemy unto the Grim Reaper. And that’s far too often a pop culture pipe dream.

For example, a study of how cardiopulmonary resuscitation — CPR — is portrayed on television found that it was successful in three-quarters of the cases. A study of a vast number of actual CPR cases found, though, that only 8% of patients survived more than one month, and only 3% of them could lead something like a normal life. That is, of ninety-nine thousand critical patients, two hundred twenty-eight were pulled from death into a normal life. The rarity of success doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try, only that our expectations need trimming.

We’re inundated with messages suggesting that medical intervention can cure anything. That will never come to pass, but believing it’s so tends to absolve us from personal responsibility for our health. Ask your doctor what proportion of his or her patients suffer from maladies based in poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyle, toxic exposure and tolerance of chronically stressful situations.

Even if medical magic were to find cures for every malady, we still wouldn’t be free of grief. In one of his short stories, Kurt Vonnegut described a future in which healthcare is so perfect that no one dies from illness or the effects of aging. Unsurprisingly, the population swells geometrically. Soon nine generations share a single apartment. Because of our quirky human family dynamics, people do indeed die…from defenestration. Look it up.

So while you’re ingesting Chicago Med, Grey’s Anatomy, and the many “ask your doctor if this medication is right for you” ads, please remember that this is entertainment and marketing, not real life.

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City.