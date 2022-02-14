Ingo Zirpins: The crack in your back that feels so good

Most of us have experienced that wonderful moment when a random tension or pain in the back or neck suddenly dissipates with the sound of a loud “pop.” It feels so good that some like to repeatedly self-induce that “pop” through stretching, self-manipulating, or sometimes self-contorting in the strangest ways. There are also the non-medically trained “specialists” offering their expertise in “bear-hug-back-cracking” to those who find themselves agonizing over neck or back pains. However, the question arises whether one does good or harm by attempting to frequently “crack” the back or neck?

Many people think that the popping sounds come from putting “vertebrae back into place.” That is really not the case. The sound, also referred to as cavitation, occurs when an applied pressure of force causes a brief separation of a synovial (or fluid-filled) joint. The backbones have, in addition to the well-known discs, small little joints called facet joints. Facets are joints that let you twist and side-bend the individual segments of your spine. Those joints have a balloon-like capsule around them that is filled with synovial fluid. This fluid serves as nutrition and lubrication to the joint surfaces, like the oil in an engine.

One theory is that when an applied force or stress causes those joints to be separated further than normal, the pressure inside the capsule forces the synovial fluid to release gases that usually are dissolved in the fluid. That release makes the sound of a “crack “or “pop.” An analogy often used is the smacking of lips when opening the mouth while holding pressure inside.

A benefit of this rapid opening, when done right, is that it can unstick jammed segments by allowing the synovial fluids to get between the joint surfaces. I often use the analogy of Saran wrap or plastic wrap stuck together to describe the idea of a stuck facet joint. If you put a drop of water in between the sheets, they glide. Restoring the natural glide of the facet joints, promotes good segmental motion, releases tension on stressed ligaments or tendons, and possibly allows irritated nerve tissues to relax. Apparently, the cracking also causes the release of endorphins in that specific region, which are chemicals produced by the pituitary gland that make a person feel less pain and overall more happy and satisfied. Yay for happiness.

There is a caveat, however, when one tries to crack their own joints. Trying to stretch the back or neck by yourself so much that you hear a “pop,” requires a whole chain of backbones to get stretched at the same time, usually with forces that are unnatural to the body. Considering that there are five low-back, twelve mid-back, and seven neck vertebrae, how can one guarantee to “pop” the one segment that might be sticky? What happens more frequently is that the more lax segments will stretch and possibly “pop,” while the stuck segments remain stuck. Meanwhile, ligaments, capsules and other connective tissue structure have to endure excess unnecessary stress. Forcefully stretching joints that are already loose is like stretching rubberbands beyond their stretch point, which can cause injury and long term instability.

Medical professionals, such as chiropractors, osteopathic doctors, or manual physical therapists are trained to identify, isolate, and mobilize specific joint segments that seem to limit functional movement. Through positioning and specificity of force application, those practitioners are able to move isolated segments with minimum needed force, without causing strain on the surrounding tissues. That is very difficult to do on oneself, and I know that even I, as a trained specialist, cannot do that to myself with pin-point accuracy.

Another commonly misperceived understanding is that the “pop” needs to happen to release tension and regain freedom of movement. These results, however, can also be achieved with less aggressive approaches, through movement practices such as Yoga, Pilates, walking, swimming, just to mention a few.

So, the takeaway is that cracking your back or neck yourself might not necessarily be the best thing to do. Enjoy the endorphins when it happens naturally while you are moving or stretching. Consult a professional If you find yourself dealing with chronic back or neck issues that seem to be only temporarily relieved through self-cracking, as your spine might need different or more specific care.

Move Better, Live Better!

Ingo Zirpins, MSPT, has been a physical therapist for 18 years, specializing in Orthopedic Manual and Sports Medicine. He co-owns Fit for Life Physical Therapy (www.fitforlifencpt.com) in Grass Valley with Corey Vanderwouw, MPT