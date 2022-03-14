Ingo Zirpins: Is your home truly yours? A brief journey into home ergonomics

The average height for people in the U.S. is 5 feet 9 inches for men and 5 feet 4 inches for women. This is one example of metrics that manufacturers base their designs on to mass-produce furniture, kitchens, workspaces, bathrooms, appliances, cars, and many other products that we, in our privileged first-world lifestyles, desire to own and utilize. However, those designs do not work for everybody, especially when living in a potential long-term situation or “forever” home.

It is important to understand that our skeletal structure is flexible, and bones are actually not rigid but can take shape over time, based on the repetitive forces and stressors imposed on them. In other words, positions we assume on a regular basis can become our permanent posture, unless we keep awareness to counter or avoid those positions that are not in alignment with our structure. Also, muscles, tendons ligaments, and joints are all at their most lax state when the body is aligned in a neutral position. Under chronic tension, those structures try to adjust, by stretching or tightening, to return to a lax state. This, again, can lead to permanent postural changes, compensatory pains, and potential repetitive stress injuries.

I, personally, pride myself on a six feet and three inches tall structure of Germanic Viking-dom, and it took me nearly 10 years of living in the same house until I acknowledged that many aspects of my home and my furniture were not really built for me. I lost some of my last hair follicles by scraping off my scalp on low doors or semi-walk-in cabinets. Hitting the half-century, I notice my back aching when doing dishes in the low sink, or when brushing my teeth. My old-fashioned thrift store acquired work desk reminds me of an economy seat in a low-budget airline, requiring a wedge to get in and out, having left me often with sore knees after a prolonged and well-dreaded documentation session (the demise of most healthcare professionals). These are just a few examples of many situations that I have taken for granted. I never considered that instead of me accommodating, I could actually take charge to change the environment to be accommodated to my needs. Ironic, indeed, since ergonomics is one of the things we physical therapists love to talk about.

Ergonomics is the study and modification of people in their working environment with the goal to eliminate discomfort and risk of injury at the workplace. The same can be done in a home environment as well. While ordering custom manufactured furniture would cost a pretty penny, there are many small modifications that can be done with little effort or financial investment, that would make home life more suitable to the own body.

‘Your’ chair

Whether you sit at the kitchen table, at the work desk, or watching television, a good sitting position is essential. The feet should be flat on the floor with the knees at or below hip level. If your feet dangle, put a little stool, box, or old phonebook under your feet. If your knees are higher than your hips, raise the seat by using a pillow or alike. A little back support in the form of a small pillow or a towel roll to avoid slouching is also helpful to keep the back in a neutral position. Claim a chair in your house, and make it yours.

‘Your’ work desk

Consider that prolonged sitting is always stressful on your back. For little money, you might be able to purchase an adjustable standing desk converter that allows you to alternate between standing and sitting while doing your work. If that does not work with your budget, make sure to get up every 20 minutes and briefly stretch your back.

‘Your’ kitchen counter

If you find yourself slouching forward when doing cooking prep, dishes, etc, consider that you could create a raised station at one place in the kitchen that is truly yours to do the kitchen work at. It could be as simple as using a box with a cutting board on top of the counter, just tall enough to keep you upright. If you find yourself straining your shoulders because the counters are too high, use a little platform to stand on.

‘Your’ personal area

If you have the space and privilege to claim even a small area in your home, that is only for your use, such as for hobbies, reading, exercise, crafts, maker’s doings, music etc, then take it! As you do so, make sure you design it so it is not just OK for your body, but truly meets your needs.

These are just a few simple examples to illustrate that with a little creative adapting, we all can have our homes truly be “ours,” as in fitting to our bodies. It all starts with acknowledging the compromises that are being made by trying to fit into the norm. Nobody is average, and everybody has individual needs. If you make the needed changes, your body will thank you, and so will your spirit!

Move Better, Live Better!

Ingo Zirpins, MSPT, has been a physical therapist for 18 years, specializing in Orthopedic Manual and Sports Medicine. He co-owns Fit for Life Physical Therapy (www.fitforlifencpt.com) in Grass Valley with Corey Vanderwouw. MPT