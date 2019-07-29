In search of the country doctor

As the demand for physicians across the country continues to grow faster than the supply, the U.S. expects to see a shortage of 122,000 physicians by the year 2032, reports a study released this year by the Association of American Medical Colleges.

In California’s rural areas, this shortage is felt even more acutely. While the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles County lead the pack with the largest number of physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants per 100,000 people, the northern and Sierra regions have the smallest ratios in all three professions, according to a UCSF Healthforce Center study.

And the biggest shortage is primary care physicians, said Dr. Glenn Gookin, MD, a hospitalist at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH).

“Part of the challenge is that the younger generation of doctors is drawn to urban areas,” he said. “That’s just where young people want to be these days.”

But SNMH has received a boost when it comes to rural physician recruitment thanks to Gookin, who urged the hospital and the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation to apply for a $750,00 federal Health Resources and Services Administration Rural Residency Planning and Development Program grant. One of just 26 programs chosen nationally to receive this funding, word came through just last week that the foundation has landed the grant, said Kimberly Parker, the foundation’s executive director.

“Physician recruitment is not just a rural problem — it’s a huge issue nationwide,” added Parker. “But rural areas are more challenging because physicians need to have an interest in working and living in these less populated areas. And because of California regulations, it can be difficult to recruit from outside the state. This is a very important achievement for us, and Dr. Gookin was the one who initially brought the conversation to light.”

Funding from the grant will support the development of a “Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Rural Training Tract Program” for primary care physicians. This will be a residency program designed to train family physicians in the needs of a rural community.

Gookin, who completed his residency at Dignity Health’s Methodist Family Medicine Residency program in Sacramento, saw what this grant could mean for Nevada County.

“This is a tremendous achievement,” he said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, but the benefits of this program include enhanced recruitment and retention of graduates who then choose to practice in our rural community. It will also support heightened referrals to the hospital’s specialists and ancillary services.”

Joining in the planning and development of this effort will be Chapa-De Indian Health Clinic in Grass Valley, as well as Methodist Hospital and Mercy Family Medical Clinic in Sacramento. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s plan is to develop a program where a medical student’s “postgraduate year one” will include training at the urban sites of Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Mercy Family Medical Clinic, with rotations in Grass Valley. In years two and three, residents will train solely in Nevada County.

Gookin says the partnership with Chapa-De Indian Health Clinic fits in with the mission of the grant as well as that of Methodist Hospital — both of which focus largely on the indigent and under-served. His wife, Dr. Karina Gookin, is currently a physician at Chapa-De.

The recruitment and retention of physicians has been a high priority for Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for many years, said Parker, so the sizable grant should translate into a significant boost when it comes to the quality of health care in Nevada County.

“A top priority is to increase rural providers in order to meet the workforce needs of our region in the future,” she added. “Right now we’re not in a bad position, but we’re being proactive. Some of our physicians are close to retirement age and we need to be able to fill those slots.”

Nationwide, one-third of all currently practicing doctors will be older than 65 within the next decade, reports the Association of American Medical Colleges. This, coupled with a rapidly growing senior population, makes the looming shortage even more dire, and the new grant funding a coup for Nevada County.

In addition to living in a beautiful area, the rural residency program has other perks, said Gookin. In smaller towns, doctors have the opportunity to practice the “full scope” of their license and training with limited resources, making them more well-rounded practitioners. This versatility can serve them well should they plan to live and practice medicine abroad in severely under-served regions or take part in medical humanitarian trips. Too often urban doctors become what he jokingly calls “refer-ologists,” because they are uncomfortable with their limited skill set and training. Ideally, he said, family physicians should be able to deal with 80% of medical issues in their own office.

“Studies have shown that physicians who train at rural hospitals tend to stay there,” added Gookin. “This grant will give more rural exposure to more students. That’s seen as a real win for our region. My wife and I just finished our residencies last July. Guess what? We like it here.”

