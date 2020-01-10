Helping those just getting by: Free health clinic is today and Sunday at Nevada County Fairgrounds

When: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday

Those needing health care will be getting some help this weekend.

California CareForce and United Way of Nevada County hope to serve over 1,000 patients at a free health care clinic today and Sunday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Hundreds of volunteers, about half of them medical practitioners, will offer health services, including dental, vision, general exams, immunizations, HIV testing and health education.

United Way of Nevada County Executive Director Megan Timpany said California CareForce and her organization are trying to target the largest population of struggling individuals — those faring just better than homeless people.

“It’s a group of people that can’t make their rent,” said Timpany. “A lot of them don’t even have health insurance,” which means they can’t afford things like prescription glasses or dental care.

About 30% of Nevada County residents fall into this category, said Timpany, noting that they are frequently service workers who have to pay California prices but don’t make California salaries.

Non-veterans should arrive at the fairgrounds between 4 and 6 p.m. today and register to access the free clinic on Sunday. There will be a bystander line on Sunday for those who don’t register on time. Veterans don’t need to register.

United Way of Nevada County will also be offering care to Truckee residents, said Timpany, by busing them to the clinic over the weekend and returning them to their city of residence the same day.

The nonprofit began planning the health clinic event about a year and a half ago, said United Way of Nevada County Board President Joanne Weatherly. It has raised about $60,000 for the event.

