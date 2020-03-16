Health columnist, psychotherapist Savannah Hanson to lead online course

The Union health columnist and psychotherapist Savannah Hanson, M.A. will be Blissful Biz Women’s guest speaker April 7. Her topic will be Self Love Awakens the Joy of Being.

“Self love gives us the inner grounding and Presence to create the world from our own inner Knowing, allowing it to come in to form,” Hanson said. “It is the antidote for getting lost in the fear that is so pervasive in these times,” Hanson continued. “Self love creates an inner spaciousness and neutrality that leads to peaceful and rich lives and gives us the wisdom to support ourself, family and friends and fulfill our life purpose.”

Blissful Biz Women is a local group of women business owners, entrepreneurs, freelancers, healers and coaches.

Blissful Biz Women monthly events provide a supportive setting to highlight local talents and to uplift one another. Blissful Biz Women’s mission is to provide engagement and education.

In the spirit of sister-hood, they embrace connection and collaboration rather than competition. Local women are invited to join them to explore business, mindful work-life balance and personal growth.

Monthly meetings from 6 to 8:30 p.m. the first Tuesdays of the month by Zoom until further notice. There is a $10 fee. Registration is limited.

Contact Jane Calbreath at jane.calbreath@gmail.com or Registration at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/self-love-awakening-the-joy-of-being-tickets-99927666340, http://www.facebook.com/groups/blissfulbizwomen.

Source: Savannah Hanson