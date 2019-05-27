Grass Valley 13-year-old gained new perspective, desire to help the hungry

LEARN MORE Fill The Barrel is a program that provides non-perishable food donation barrels at all major western Nevada County grocery stores. To donate or to get more information, visit www.FillTheBarrel.com. To learn more about Interfaith Food Ministry, visit www.interfaithfoodministry.org.

The trip from Nevada City to Los Angeles was a wake up call for 13-year-old Jolie Allen. She had never seen so many people living on the street. She was stunned.

“It broke my heart — and people just walk by them like they’re invisible,” she said. “If you think about it, it’s rough to have to live on the streets. I wanted to buy paper bags and get fruit and juice and give it out to every homeless person in L.A. I wanted to see their faces light up when I walked up to them and gave them something.”

But Jolie knew that her initial thought of handing out bagged meals was an unrealistic goal. Sadly, the challenge was far out of reach. As of January of this year, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority reported that approximately 50,000 people are currently experiencing homelessness in and around L.A.

But Jolie was haunted by what she’d seen, and when she came home to Nevada County, she saw the people in need in her own hometown with new eyes. After researching the area’s social service agencies, she began to hone in on a mission.

“I thought about it and realized it had to be more than just me — more than just one person doing something one-on-one,” she said. “I wanted to make a broader impact and get the whole community involved.”

Helping locally

This weekend, Jolie, launched the “Fill The Barrel” program, with the goal of providing Grass Valley, Nevada City and Penn Valley grocery shoppers with an easy way to help feed their hungry neighbors.

After enlisting her tech-savvy 15-year-old brother Silas to build a website (www.FillTheBarrel.com), Jolie then approached Interfaith Food Ministry (also known as IFM) in Grass Valley with the idea of placing non-perishable food donation barrels inside each of western Nevada County’s major grocery stores.

The food collected in the barrels would be picked up by IFM volunteers and passed on to Nevada County residents in need. According to IFM statistics, 14,000 — or roughly one out of seven Nevada County residents — live in food-insecure households, and the average annual household income of IFM clients is $14,256 or $1,188 per month.

Phil Alonso, IFM’s executive director, was on board with Jolie’s idea immediately.

“Teenagers serving their community in this way is very inspiring — it brings a unique kind of energy to the work we do here,” he said. “Some of our volunteers have been here for 20-plus years. To see the need continue to grow can be disheartening. But seeing the younger generation get involved is uplifting. It’s added a new energy to the place.”

How to help

As of Friday, Save Mart, Raley’s, both Grass Valley Safeways, both SPD markets, Grocery Outlet and the Holiday Market in Lake Wildwood have agreed to have donation barrels placed in their stores. Shoppers can add non-perishable food to their grocery list and drop it in a barrel on their way out, said Jolie. IFM volunteer drivers will pick the items up later in the day and take them to their distribution center.

“People aren’t just hungry on the holidays,” said Silas. “They’re hungry year round. That’s why I wanted to help by building the website.”

Those interested in making larger donation can log on to FillTheBarrel.com and sponsor a barrel for a full year.

“We’re hoping that local businesses and families will sponsor a barrel for $500,” said Jolie. “All the money goes to IFM and will feed two families for an entire year.”

“Interfaith Food Ministry is thrilled to have young supporters like Silas and Jolie Allen, who are setting an example in the community in such a creative and proactive way,” said Naomi Cabral, IFM’s development director.

“It’s not every day that you get this kind of complete follow through from individuals, let alone kids. Food insecurity in our communities is an issue that we should all be on board with eradicating. When we see kids like the Allens taking action like this, it really lets us know that the future is in good hands. We hope this inspires others to join IFM’s mission.”

“At first I wasn’t sure about this project because I wanted to help people, one-on-one,” said Jolie. “But I realized it’s not about getting credit, and the Fill The Barrel project will help more people. But I just wanted to have a connection with these people who are struggling — I want them to know someone cares.”

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher at Cory@theunion.com.