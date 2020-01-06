Gold Country Kiwanis host Annual Community Fitness & Health Fair

At the beginning of the new year and new decade, Gold Country Kiwanis will present the community with a great opportunity to participate in exercises and classes to help you be healthy. You can learn and/or participate in wonderful programs while helping out children in our community. Gold Country Kiwanis is presenting its Annual Community Fitness & Health Fair at the South Yuba Club Gym on Friday, Jan. 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Along with structured physical and health classes, free massages and acupuncture, there will be raffle baskets and silent auction items to bid on.

Food and drink will be provided starting at 4 p.m.

The event is free to the public. All proceeds go to the children’s Back-to-School Clothes Program, which Gold Country Kiwanis sponsors with K-Mart and the Grass Valley School District. Approximately 90 children are escorted on a shopping trip through K-Mart to purchase school clothes in August. Kiwanis also provides a backpack with school supplies. The cost to sponsor a child for the Back-to-School event is $125. If interested, please write a check to Gold Country Education and Youth Benefits Foundation. Federal ID #80-0238035. You can either bring a check to the Community Fitness event or mail to: Gold Country Kiwanis at P.O. Box 721, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Please join us for health and exercise and to help children in our community.

Schedule

1 p.m. — Gym Open to the Public

2 p.m. — “Super Aging Neurogenesis Brain Fitness” class by Homer Nottingham

2:30 p.m. — “Pain Free Joints” class by Dr. John Seivert, P.T. DPT, GDMT, FAA-Body Logic

3 p.m. — Qigong for Health – Homer Nottingham

3:30 p.m. — Kung Fu Kids Demo – Robert Phillips

4 p.m. — Tai Chi Demonstration for Strength and Balance

“24” step by Geri La Duke; “32” step by Cathy Vollmer & “48” step by Josiane Lower Romer

4:30 p.m. — Forever Fit – Michelle McIntosh

5 p.m. — Cycling – Julie Kaplan

5:30 p.m. — Grass Valley Taeko Drummers