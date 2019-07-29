Going the distance for breast cancer: Barbara Schmidt Millar Women’s Triathlon and 5k celebrates 25 years

A new category addition which is growing in spirit at other triathlon events is the Athena, named in honor of the Greek goddess known for her wisdom, courage inspiration and strength. Please go to the website noted above for more information.

To participate in the Barbara Schmidt Millar Women’s Triathlon and 5k as a triathlete, relay team member, runner or walker, visit bsmtri.org. To participate as a fundraising athlete, visit trisignup.com/Race/Donate/21439/BecomeFundraiser.

This year will mark the 25th anniversary of Nevada County’s Barbara Schmidt Millar Women’s Triathlon and 5k Run/Walk, an event of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.

In celebration of the 25-year milestone – and thanks to the generosity of local artist Beverly Dittberner – the event has a new logo, reflecting the natural beauty of the Cascade Shores community where the event takes place.

In honor of the late Barbara Schmidt Millar, as well as her friends who started the event, the 2019 BSM Triathlon committee is focused on encouraging women of all abilities to participate in this year’s silver anniversary event. Since its start, proceeds have provided mammograms for underserved women and men. In fact, the first actual breast cancer detection funded through the Barbara Schmidt Millar Fund was that of a man.

In addition, the BSM Triathlon also provides scholarships for female graduates of Nevada Union. In more recent years, the event also began supporting community education and Moonlight Mammograms – a relaxing monthly screening event at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Women’s Imaging Center that takes place in the evenings.

“This year we have renewed our mission of not only helping those who are fighting breast cancer, we will also continue helping to spread awareness of the importance of early detection,” said BSM Triathlon race director Vanessa Hale.

Since the start of 2018 to today, the BSM Triathlon has helped provide 77 mammograms and procedures at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in eight women will get breast cancer. Regular mammograms can reduce the risk of dying from the disease.

Longtime BSM Triathlon participants Bonnie Murphy and her daughter Wenn Murphy Madigan know the importance of early detection firsthand. Bonnie first attended the event in 1999, having been moved by its mission. In 2001 she was diagnosed with breast cancer after having a routine mammogram.

She underwent a double mastectomy and continued to participate in the BSM Triathlon. In 2003 her daughter Wenn Murphy Madigan began participating in support of her mother. She went on to take first place six years in a row from 2005 to 2010.

Both women continue to support the BSM Triathlon through a 20-year-long sponsorship (Dr. Dan C. Murphy, DDS., Inc. Orthodontics for Children & Adults) and ongoing race participation.

“My mother died of breast cancer,” said Bonnie. “She didn’t get checked regularly and often put it off. Early detection is something I really want to support and I have been able to do that through the triathlon.”

Both Bonnie and Wenn intend to participate in this year’s event on a relay team.

“I have enjoyed being on relay teams lately,” said Wenn. “You can still be involved, but you don’t have to do the whole triathlon. You can also run the 5k or walk it. There are so many opportunities to be a part of the event and enjoy the beautiful scenery. I live in Cascade Shores and am starting to see women coming out to train on the course. I am starting to feel the energy building. It’s fun to see everyone training.”

Another longtime BSM Triathlon supporter, Debora Totoonchie, will be participating in the 2019 event as a recent breast cancer survivor and fundraising athlete. This will be her seventh consecutive BSM Triathlon.

Debora was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine mammogram in May. She is currently recovering from a mastectomy and is eager to begin training in Cascade Shores. Her goal is to raise at least $1,500 in donations.

“I have always been a huge supporter of this event,” said Debora. “Now I get to come back as a survivor.”

Debora says she feels fortunate she was able to catch her cancer in its early stages thanks to her routine mammogram, which her health insurance helps pay for. She wants other in the community to have the same opportunity.

“I was fortunate because I have insurance,” said Debora. “If I didn’t, it would be easy to put off and I would be in a whole other situation. What about the people who don’t have insurance who can’t just go and get a mammogram? That’s why I am fundraising. After all I have been through, I want something to come of it. Let my experience save someone else.”